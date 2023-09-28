Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 7

ANDREW ROBERT SZOLTYSEK, aged 54, of Queen Street, Earls Barton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.00.

ANDREW SZOLTYSEK, aged 54, of Queen Street, Earls Barton, possession of cannabis / cannabis resin; fined £80, surcharge £32.00, costs £85.00.

JOSHUA MARK PUNTER, aged 30, of North Holme, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £40, costs £60.

DALE ROBERT THOMPSON, aged 36, of no fixed abode; four counts of interfering with a motor vehicle with intent to steal; stole car charges value £60, two counts of stealing a Toshiba TV, stole a pedal cycle value £650, stole a pedal cycle value £340, stole a pedal cycle value £350, stole TV value £150, stole clothing from Original Factory Shop, theft of various items,, 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £2,039.

SIBIN JOHN, aged 26, of Vernon Walk, Northampton, drink driving; fined £200, surcharge £80.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 20 months.

KIELAN McCARTHY, aged 18, of Crawford Avenue, Northampton, drove while unfit through drugs, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, obstruct/resist police; fined £666, surcharge £266.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 17 months.

ROBERT GOWING, aged 36, of Whiston Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £250, surcharge £100.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months.

MICHAL PROFIC, aged 39, of no fixed abode, racially aggravated use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £108, costs £200.

MODERATE MUNGOYA, aged 39, of Cliftonville Court, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 17 months.

IAN HOPKINS, aged 68, of Weldon Fields Marina, Whilton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; Disqualification period: fined £341, surcharge £136.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 18 months.

MICHAEL FINCH, aged 45, of Glasgow Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 18 months.

ROBERT STANCIU, aged 24, of Ingleborough Way, Northampton, drink driving; fined £250, surcharge £100.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months.

PATRICK TREACY, aged 73, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £200, surcharge £80.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 44 months.

■ These cases were heard on September 8

MARY BRIDGETTE CAWLEY, aged 59, of Ixworth Close, Northampton, fraud by posing as a charity collector for Great Ormond Street Hospital; community order with curfew for 16 weeks with electronic monitoring, surcharge £114, costs £310.

JANE SAMANTHA COX-ROGERS, aged 59, of Furtho Lane, Potterspury, owner of an Old English Mastiff Cross dog which was dangerously out of control and caused injury to a person; community order, compensation of £2,104.00, costs £370.

STEFAN BARGAN, aged 20, of Rydal Mount, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

RAMONA-ELENA SINDILA, aged 32, of Lowlands Close, Northampton, fined £184, surcharge £74, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

MARIUS SANDOR, aged 33, of Milton Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £40, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW PROSSER, aged 40, of Ringwood Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

DANIEL PRECIOSA, aged 33, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, assault by beating, drink driving; fined £160, costs £85, disqualified for 46 months.

STEFFAN STRATFORD, aged 44, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, between September 2 and September 7, 2023, four counts of stealing food items from shops; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £259.20, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on September 9

PATRICK JOHN CAWLEY, aged 39, of Maidencastle, Northampton, stole work shorts value £38 from B&Q, committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence; fined £92, surcharge £18, costs £85.

LAWRENCE GEORGE WATT, aged 34, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £61, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

