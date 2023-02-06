Who’s been in court from Northampton, Moulton, Grange Park and Earls Barton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 23

GRIGORE LAUTARUL, aged 47, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, failed to report an accident; failed to stop after an accident; fined £230, surcharge to fund victim services £92, Crown Prosecution Service costs £110, five points.

AMIR KORROVSHAJ, aged 27, of Hazelwood Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, eight points.

Northampton Magistrates' COurt

JONATHAN SMITH, aged 42, of Manfield Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, nine points.

BRIAN SUTTON, aged 60, of Maidencastle, Northampton, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £90, six points.

KELLY COSTELLO COX, aged 48, of Ilex Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £110, five points.

ANDREEA CRICLEVID, aged 28, of Holte End, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JASDEEP SINGH, aged 26, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £550, surcharge £220, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

DEAN ANTHONY McGUINESS, aged 34, of Meadowsweet Walk, Northampton, sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JACK ALAN JOHN MOORE, aged 33, of Johnswell Way, Moulton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85, 10 points.

EHREN PAINTER, aged 24, of Wycliffe Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

LEE SPENCE, aged 20, of Chestnut Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

PAUL CHARLES RAWSON, aged 57, of Whitfield Way, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £660, 10 points.

SCOTT JOHN MINTER, aged 34, c/o Manor House Close, Earls Barton, drunk and disorderly, assault, used violence to force entry; six months in prison suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.

BRODIE MICHAEL LEWIS, aged 32, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, breached court order; fined £50, costs £177.

LUCY MICHELLE OBEIRNE, aged 28, of Broadmead Court, Northampton, religiously and racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £620.

JOHN ANTHONY SHAW, aged 38, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, stole items value £48.60 from Tesco, stole items value £14.45 from BP, possession of class A drug; five weeks in prison, compensation of £16.65, costs £85.

■ This case was heard on January 24

THOMAS JAMES MARTIN McMULLAN, aged 32, of Huxloe Rise, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison.

■ These cases were heard on January 25

IONEL MUSTATOIU, aged 54, of Gordon Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

SHARREE MARIE ORTON, aged 38, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, possession of cannabis, committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £85

ALISHA UDDIN, aged 21, of Penrhyn Road, Northampton, obstructed police, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, six points.

EUGENIU BIVOL, aged 32, of Louise Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ADAM THOMAS KAISER, aged 33, of Derby Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JAMES MARK STOKER, aged 58, of Fitzroy Place, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32.

GAIL NATASHA WOOLMAN, aged 48, of The Grove, Moulton, assault by beating; community order, compensation of £500, surcharge £95, costs £1,200.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

