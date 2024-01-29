Shoplifting, criminal damage, possession of drugs and driving offences dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 15

SARAH HOUNSLOW, aged 54, of Pennycress Place, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge to fund victim services £176, prosecution costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MINDAUGAS RUMBAUSKAS, aged 48, of Lark Rise, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 42 months.

ASHER GAYLE, aged 44, of Castle Street, Northampton, burglary, on from December 29, 2023, stole washing pods to the value of £38.97 from Home Bargains, on January 3, 2024, stole washing pods to the value of £51.96 from Home Bargains, on January 10 stole Nivea box sets, to the value of £12.98 from Home Bargains; 30 weeks in prison, compensation of £163.

ALI ALI, aged 43, of no fixed abode, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and cocaine, failed to answer to bail; 11 weeks in prison, compensation of £83.

JODIE TAYLOR, aged 37, of Portland Place, Northampton, two counts of aggravated assault by beating of a police officer; fined £200, compensation of £50, surcharge £80, costs £85.

KEYON BRYAN, aged 22, of Balfour Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £38, costs: £85, surcharge £15.

MODESTAS GVAZDAUSKAS, aged 27, of Oakley Street, Northampton, failed to stop after a road accident, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 24 months.

JOHNNY CONNORS, aged 28, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26.

BLAKE YORK, aged 19, of Granary Road, Northampton, dangerous driving; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months,

REBECCA JENKINS, aged 43, of Bondfield Avenue, Northampton, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £150, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MACIEJ PINSKI, aged 26, of Euston Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85;

KAMIL SZUBINSKI, aged 41, of Ecton Park Road, Northampton, failed to provide specimen of breath; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

LUQMAN MINTAH, aged 37, of Trinity Avenue, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £346, 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

LEE SMITH, aged 41, of no fixed abode, drunk and disorderly; fined £32, surcharge £13, costs £85.

WAYNE RILEY, aged 38, of no fixed abode, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

MIHAI DANIEL DEDIU, aged 44, of Lyttleton Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £300, disqualified for four months due to repeat offending.

JULIETTE HELEN BAXTER, aged 57, of Upper Thrift Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

TAYLOR KYE BENSTEAD, aged 30, of Allard Close, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

IAN BLISS, aged 55, of Newbury Drive, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

STEPHEN BULLER, aged 20, of Little London, Silverstone, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ALIN-ALEXANDRU BUZATU, aged 41, of Fairway, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

DARIUS CHIRIAC, aged 28, of Ringway, Northampton, no insurance, drove while not wearing a seat belt, failed to comply with a no entry sign; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, eight points.

BEBE CORCOVEANU, aged 47, of Essex Street, Northampton, used a vehicle carrying two children dangerously unrestrained on the rear seat; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

KELLY SIOBHAN CORRIGAN, aged 46, of Drywell Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

PAVEL COSTIN, aged 22, of Howard Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

DANIEL Court, aged 31, of Longmead Court, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

ROBERT GANDY, aged 53, of Battalion Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £346, surcharge £136, costs £90, three points.

REFAT ZEKAJ, aged 32, of Wheatfield Gardens, Northampton, speeding, no MoT; fined £440, surcharge £380, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

PAUL ANDREW LAMBERT, aged 47, of Wansford Walk, Northampton, speeding; fined £332, surcharge £133, costs £90, four points.

CLAIRE ELEANOR SMITH, aged 45, of Moulton Lane, Boughton, speeding; fined £238, surcharge £95, costs £90, three points.

■ These cases were heard on January 16

PAUL POYSER, aged 49, of Treetops, Northampton, on four occasions between November 12 and December 31, 2023, stole coffee, laundry products and six boxes of chocolate to a total value of £132.90 from the Co-op; 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £132.90, costs £170.

RYAN HUTCHINGS, aged 30, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, stole goods to the value of £135.10 and to the value of £271.85 from Tesco Express, stole items to the value of £642.52 and £540.98 from B&M Stores, stole beauty products to the value of £80.70 from Boots, possession of Pregablin, a class C drug; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £1,677.15.

STEPHEN KEEN, aged 31, of no fixed abode, possession of cocaine and cannabis; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

NICHITA POPESCU, aged 25, of St Michaels Avenue, Northampton, stole lamb to the value of £59.86 from Farmfoods; conditionally discharged for 18 months, costs £85.

RUTENDO NYATSINE, aged 54, of Middlemore, Northampton, drink driving; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

HUGO CALADO, aged 43, of Campbell Square, Northampton, stole household items to the value of £61 from Iceland; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

ALEKSANDRS TOHTENKOVS, aged 28, of Campbell Square, Northampton, possession of cocaine, stole a bottle of wine to a value of £8 from Iceland, stole bank cards belonging to a member of the public; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

CRISTINA NICA, aged 26, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, stole items to the value of £239.87 from Sainsburys; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

EUSA WILSON, aged 34, of Chaucer Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fine £484, surcharge £194, costs £85, eight points.

PHILLIP TICHAVANGANA, aged 38, of Fitzroy Terrace, Northampton, drink driving; fined £484, surcharge £194, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ALEXEI VALACU, aged 51, of Cross Waters Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; hours:120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for nine months.

VIORAL MIRCA, aged 39, of Newington Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

JOSE AUGUSTO ABRUNHOSA, aged 36, of Brackenfields Square, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; three months in prison suspended for 24 months, 60 hours unpaid work, have treatment for alcohol dependency, costs £60.

RICHARD PAUL JOHN BARDEN, aged 38, of Samwell Lane, Upton, failed to comply with a community order; 50 hours unpaid work, fined £50, costs £60.

ADRIAN POOLER, aged 44, of The Severn, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £40.

DANNY WILLIAM NOEL WARREN, aged 29, of Manor Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £592, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.