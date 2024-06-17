Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Assaults on police, drunk and disorderly, shoplifting from Scope charity shop, Tesco and Home Bargains cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 4

KEVIN HITCHCOCK, aged 62, of Romany Road, Northampton, stole goods to a total value of £406.49 from Morrisons; fined £176, surcharge £70, costs £620.

ADAM KIRTON, aged 50, of Market Place, Brackley, failed to stop when required by police, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 300 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for three years.

ADAM ALI, aged 22, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, criminal damage, threatened to damage/destroy property at Northampton General Hospital; community order, costs £85

TONY SOMEO, aged 40, of Overstone Road, Moulton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, ten points.

JAMES SHELTON, aged 33, of Hervey Street, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £153, costs £85.

CHARLENE HOWARD, aged 37, of no fixed abode; stole six bottles of washing liquid to the value of £40 from Home Bargains, stole cheese, yoghurt and washing liquid to the value of £50 from Tesco; six weeks in prison, compensation of £50.

MICHAEL ANONGBO, aged 56, of Entwood Drive, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; ten weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85, disqualified for 80 months

NASIR UDDIN, aged 22, of Overstone Road, Northampton, possession of a loaded / unloaded air weapon in public; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85

JOHN LEWIS, aged 49, of Damherst Piece, Brixworth, failed to stop a vehicle when required by police; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85

WALTER FOMINYAM, aged 47, of Collmead Court, Northampton, indecent exposure; 150 hours unpaid work, five-year sexual harm prevention order, surcharge £114, costs £720

STEFANS ISANKOVS, aged 23, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85, three points.

THOMAS SALT, aged 30, of Stephenson Court, Roade, failed to comply with a community order; 20 hours unpaid work.

PAUL TONKS, aged 65, of Lincoln Way, Daventry, five counts of failing to comply with an abatement notice served under the Environmental Protection Act; criminal behaviour order made for two years, fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £2,292.74.

TAMAS PETER ALEKSZA, aged 22, of Grenville Close, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order; 21 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

TOM CONNOLLY, aged 23, of Wimbledon Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

MARK JOHN FARNISS, aged 52, of Station Road, Helmdon, failed to comply with a community order; 260 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

PATRICK JOSEPH O'BEIRNE, aged 52, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 12 weeks in prison, costs £60.

SERGIU-MARIAN ABABEI, aged 25, of Baker Street, Northampton, non-payment of £7,424 fine; six months in prison.

LUKE TREVOR JOHN TRASLER, aged 33, of Tintern Avenue, Northampton, non-payment of £6,755 fine; 177 days in prison.

■ These cases were heard on June 5

KRYSTAL EDWARDS, aged 34, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, stole greeting cards, a pair of shoes and a tote bag to the value of £25 from Scope, theft by walk-in, harassment without violence; four weeks in prison.

AYMAN ALI, aged 20, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer, assault by beating of a person, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to be cause harassment, alarm or distress; 20 weeks in prison, compensation of £200, surcharge £154, costs £85.

CRAIG CANNING, aged 36, of no fixed abode, four counts of failing to comply with notification requirements of being on the sex offenders' register; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85

WILLIAM DARKWAH, aged 50, of Broadway East, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £680, disqualified for 24 months.

EMRE CAN GUR, aged 25, of Sandhurst Close, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £254, surcharge £102, costs £620.

STEVEN JOHN FOX, aged 27, of Starling Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £665, surcharge £266, costs £90, six points.

NATHAN LEON PLENTIE, aged 38, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

EMILY CHARLOTTE CONSTANCE SABEY, aged 22, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, six points.

KAIDEN-J JAKE TRILL, aged 23, of Exeter Place, Northampton, speeding; fined £116, surcharge £46, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JASON FLEMING, aged 54, of Kensington Close, Towcester, speeding; fined £481, surcharge £192, costs £90, five points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.