Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Long Buckby, Blisworth, Weedon and Earls Barton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 28

STEPHEN PHILIP PELLEW, aged 41, of Cordwainer House, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £100, Crown Prosecution Service costs £65.

ANA CAROLININA TEIXEIRADE ALMEIDA, aged 34, of Faraday Close, Northampton, trespass with intent to steal, assaulted a police officer, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause alarm or distress; community order, surcharge to fund victim services £95, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

LUKE STUART ABRAHART, aged 33, of Butts Croft Close, Northampton, speeding; surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

VICTOR AMBROSI, aged 29, of Balfour Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £480, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

UCHENDU FRANKLIN ANENE, aged 32, of Cedar Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

ROBERT BAILEY, aged 60, of South Close, Long Buckby, speeding; fined £205, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

JASON MARK BALDWIN, aged 51, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £173, surcharge £69, costs £90, six points.

ALAN BANNARD, aged 75, of Bridgewater Crescent, Brackley, defective tyres, no MoT; fined £440, surcharge £66, costs £90, three points.

ANNIKA BARLOW, aged 37, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, five points.

STUART BAYLEY, aged 55, of London Road, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, three points.

CHRISTOPHER GEORGE ANTHONY EDWARD BERRIDGE, aged 27, of Harvester Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £402, surcharge £40, costs £90, six points.

ROY ALAN BILLETT, aged 72, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

EGLE BLIUDZIUVIENE, aged 41, of Whiston Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DAN BORS, aged 21, of Piccadilly Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to comply with red light traffic signal; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £90, six points.

PAVEL BORTA, aged 24, of Langsett Close, Northampton, drove dangerously overloaded vehicle, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

TUDOR BRAGA, aged 23, of Cleveland Place, Northampton, speeding; fined £293, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

CURTIS NICHOLAS BRYANT, aged 32, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

HAYLEY RENEE BUDD, aged 37, of Hawker Way, Northampton, overtook stationary vehicle at a pelican crossing; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

MARTIN BURKE, aged 19, of Shatterstone, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £427, surcharge £170, costs £90, six points.

HARMINJIT KAUR CHHOKAR, aged 24, of Longacres, Northampton, speeding; fined £469, surcharge £46, costs £90, six points.

ANNA COATES, aged 74, of Octavian Way, Brackley, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

JOHN PATRICK NICHOLAS DIGGIN, aged 52, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with lane closure sign on M1, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JOSEPH NICHOLAS FREELAND, aged 27, of Knot Tiers Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £135, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

BRYN TAPIWA FUNDIRA, aged 42, of Bern Links, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ROSS GARDIENER, aged 34, of The Banks, Long Buckby, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ADAM WILLIAM GAUTIER, aged 37, of Gloucester Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

KAYLEA MARY GEDDES, aged 36, of Ashby Wood Mews, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

IONEL GHEORGHE, aged 42, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

VICTOR GUSANU, aged 42, of Artizan Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £192, surcharge £76, costs £90, six points.

SARAH ANN HARRIS, aged 41, of South Close, Long Buckby, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JORDAN ROY HICKS, aged 21, of Lower Stable Yard, Towcester, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

TATE HOLDER, aged 23, of Windsor Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

JODIE MAY HORNE, aged 25, of High Street, Earls Barton, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

CLIVE JONATHAN HUDSON, aged 56, of Bunkers Hill, Badby, speeding; fined £698, surcharge £69, costs £90, six points.

GEORGE HYDE, aged 72, of Friars Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MARINEL ILIE, aged 47, of Limehurst Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

NORBET KOWALEWSKI, aged 32, of Eastfield Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

NIKHIL KULKARNI, aged 42, of Newport Pagnell Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MARINEL LACI, aged 27, of Gloucester Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drove without due care and attention; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, nine points.

VASILE-DANIEL LUPU, aged 42, of Gervase Square, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £284, surcharge £113, costs £90, three points.

FLORIN MALDARCIA, aged 22, of Sidebrook Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ARNOL MIRAKA, aged 29, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

IOAN NICULAE, aged 25, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

GARY STUART PEARSON, aged 46, of Courteenhall Road, Blisworth, speeding; fined £159, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

CALLUM PERRY, aged 18, of Ivy Court, Daventry, speeding; fined £360, surcharge £36, costs £90, six points.

COSTINEL MADALIN RADU, aged 30, of Stanley Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

SAMANTHA JANE RODGERS, aged 54, of Berrywood Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DONTU SERGIU, aged 55, of Preston Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

IONEL-ROBERT VILCEANU, aged 31, of Lower Priory Street, Northampton, not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

SUSAN NINA WALKER-PARRY, aged 53, of Bush Hill, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DAVID WATKINS, aged 58, of Croft Way, Weedon, speeding; fined £692, surcharge £69, costs £90, six points.

RICHARD CRISTOPHER WHITEOAK, aged 32, of Fitzsewin Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £155, surcharge £62, costs £90, six points.

IFEANYI JOSEPH OBI, aged 39, of Norton Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £576, surcharge £58, costs £90, four points.

CARINNA ROWELL, aged 38, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, speeding; fined £100, three points.

JASON WILLIAMS, aged 50, of Ridgeway, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, speeding; fined £448, surcharge £45, costs £90, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.