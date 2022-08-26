Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Hardingstone and Creaton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northampton magistrates on August 11

JAKE ALEXANDER UTTLEY, aged 21, c/o High Street, Long Buckby, possession of cannabis; fined £146, surcharge to fund victim services £34, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

RUSSEL KAZIBONI, aged 25, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £350, disqualified for 24 months.

PAUL PARRY, aged 40, of Rickyard Walk, Grange Park, sexual communication with a person under 16; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ALGIMANTAS MAJAUSKAS, aged 27, of Beverley Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £306, surcharge £122, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on August 12

PRZEMYSLAW DOMINIK OLCZAK, aged 38, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £703, surcharge £70, costs £450, six points.

IOANA CHTAIBI, aged 48, of Foskitt Court North, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £100, disqualified for six months.

DAVID SURMAN, aged 37, of The Stour, Daventry, assault by beating him; community order; compensation of £50, surcharge £95, costs £250.

ALEX LAZARO ROSS, aged 28, of Currie Road, Northampton, breached court order, harassment; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

SHAY GREGORY, aged 21, of Hesketh Crescent, Towcester, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MICHAEL ROBERT FRASER STANSBIE, aged 62, of The Green, Hardingstone, no insurance; fined £553, surcharge £55, six points.

RICHARD GISBY, aged 66, of York Ride, Weedon, speeding; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs of £90, three points.

FREYA ANN HOUSTON, aged 22, of Home Farm Close, Creaton, speeding; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

TAFADZWA KATANDA, aged 40, of Home Close, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £538, surcharge £54, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ASHOK UNADHYAY, aged 39, of Oakgrove Place, Northampton, drove an e-scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, drove an e-scooter on a footpath, no registration mark, no MoT; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

■ This case was heard on August 13

RICKY JAMES ENGLAND, aged 34, of no fixed abode, driving while disqualified, no insurance, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; 30 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, disqualified for 16 months.

