Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Grange Park, Brixworth, Silverstone, Paulerspury

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 10

JACK WRIGHT, aged 19, of Exeter Place, Northampton, aggravated assault by beating of a police officer; fined £576, compensation £100, surcharge to fund victim services £230, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

PAUL JOHNSTON, aged 59, of Coppice Drive, Northampton, drink driving; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

CHARLOTTE PERCIVAL, aged 20, of Richmond Road, Towcester, sent a Facebook message of an indecent / offensive nature — racially aggravated, sent a voice message of an indecent / offensive nature; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

SHAMIAH BLACKWOOD, aged 19, of Milton Street North, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

OLIVIA THOMPSON, aged 33, of Hangerfield Court, Northampton, dishonestly failed to notify change of circumstances affecting entitlement to social security benefit / payment; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

OLATIDE NATHAN, aged 21, of 55 High Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £50.

ALEXANDRU PAUN, aged 44, of no fixed abode, caused on NHS premises a nuisance / disturbance, drunk and disorderly; conditionally discharged for 12 months,

JONATHAN HART, aged 50, of The Mount HMP, Hemel Hempstead, three counts of making off without payment for fuel; four weeks in prison, compensation of £304.92.

SALEEM LITT, aged 56, of Finney Drive, Grange Park, stalking; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £450.

GEORGE AMPONSAH BOAMA, aged 21, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

ZIA ATTIA-GUINDI, aged 21, of Stanley Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JASMINE MARIE BAH, aged 23, of Grassland Way, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.

JASMINE MARIE BAH, aged 23, of Grassland Way, Northampton, failed to give information relating identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

LIAM DAVID BAILEY, aged 26, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

THOMAS CLARKE BAYLEY, aged 32, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £650, surcharge £260, costs £90, six points.

ALAN JOHN BECKETT, aged 39, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, not wearing a seat belt, defective tyre; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

ANNABEL JULIETTE BLACK, aged 54, of Lumber Lane, Paulerspury, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £90, three points.

SIMION BOBY, aged 46, of Dunster Street, Northampton, carried a child under three years who was not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

MARJUS BREGOVA, aged 30, of Wycliffe Road, Northampton, non-compliant registration plate; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

FLAVIUS BENJAMIN BRIE, aged 25, of Longland Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

STELA BUBUCI, aged 37, of Black Cat Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDRU DATCU, aged 27, of Lincoln Way, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, five points.

GABRIELA ROXANA DOGARU, aged 31, of Marshleys Court, Northampton, speeding, fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

ALASTAIR MICHAEL FISHER, aged 58, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DAVID MARTIN FOORD, aged 40, of Green Drake Way, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £169, surcharge £68, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW JOHN FOTHERGILL, aged 46, of The Medway, Daventry, no insurance, no MoT, defective tyre; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £90, six points.

SHAUN ANTHONY JOE FRAZER, aged 49, of Stonebridge Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty; fined £398, surcharge £159, costs £90, six points.

ALFIE FREDERICK-HIGHAM, aged 21, of Linden Way, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £158, surcharge £63, costs £90, six points.

CHRISTOPHER DAVID GEORGE GORTON, aged 57, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

SAYYID IDDI KHAMIS HAFIDH, aged 23, of Harefield Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

REECE JON HOWES, aged 25, of Worcester Close, Northampton, left a vehicle unattended on a road when the parking brake had not been effectively set; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

DARIUS-NICOLAE INCERT, aged 33, of Standside, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

ZAKRIYA ALI KAZMI, aged 21, of Oakley Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to stop when required by police; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

LUKE JARED KEET, aged 33, of Milton Street North, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

SLAWOMIR KUBICA, aged 40., of St Andrews Road, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

MYKOLA KUTEKA, aged 25, of Marlborough Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £358, surcharge £143, costs £90, six points.

JAMES RAY MARTIN, aged 29, of Downsway, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MENGOMI PAUL KANGAH MIEZAN, aged 26, of High Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

JAMES JOHN NEAL, aged 25, of Emmanuel Gardens, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DOROTA OLSZEWSKA, aged 38, of Paxton Road, Northampton, no MoT; fined £76, surcharge £30, costs £90.

SEBASTIAN ORGA, aged 31, of Johnson Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £169, surcharge £67, costs £90, three points.

COSTEL PARASCHIV, aged 49, of Sunderland Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DANIEL PREECE, aged 28, of Spinney Hill Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

GEORGE-CATALIN SPULBER, aged 38, of Baker Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

STUART WILSON STURTON, aged 40, of Damherst Piece, Brixworth, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £90, six points.

MICHAEL TA, aged 37, of St Michaels Mount, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

MICHAEL ROY THOMPSON, aged 37, of The Old Woodyard, Silverstone, speeding, drove in such a position that could not have full view of the road and traffic ahead; fined £207, surcharge £82, costs £90, three points.

WAYNE ALFRED ADAMS, aged 44, of Hermitage Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.