Magistrates have dealt with cases involving carrying weapons, assaults, racist abuse, and driving without due care…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 17

TINASHE MUDYAHOTO, aged 40, of no fixed abode, possession of heroin, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 35 days in prison, prosecution costs £145.

JERIA OMWENGA, aged 35, of no fixed abode, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place; community order, surcharge to fund victim services £114, costs £650.

RAYMOND WARMINGTON, aged 61, of Campbell Street, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £100, compensation of £50, costs £85.

JAMES WARNER, aged 38, of Leys Road, Earls Barton, assault by beating; 160 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

REBECCA PASS, aged 40, of Ashley Way, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

TIHON OPRIS, aged 19, of Melbourne Walk, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

WESLEY BELCHER, aged 42, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, obstructed / resisted police; fined £141, surcharge £56, costs £85.

RAYMOND WARMINGTON, aged 51, of Campbell Street, Northampton, two counts of racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; fined £200, compensation of £50, costs £85.

Hasan YUSUF, aged 27, of Moat Place, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on June 18

JULIE-ANNE FAIRHURST, aged 31, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, three counts of aggravated assault by beating of a police officer, assault by beating, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody; community order, compensation of £225,

MARK COATES, aged 58, of Lumber Lane, Paulerspury, in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, 10 points.

MOHAMMED MUMIN, aged 49, of Woodside Way, Northampton, criminal damage; fined fine £61, compensation of £180, costs £85.

ISRAEL MASOSO, aged 41, of West Priors Court, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 250 hours unpaid work, order to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 73 months.

SSEMWOGERERE SSEMAKULA, aged 26, of Main Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

DAVID BASSOM, aged 44, of Deal Street, Northampton, possession of heroin; fined £75, costs £85.

JAMIE BLYDE, aged 39, of High Street, Upton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, costs £85.

OLIVER WALTER ACHURCH, aged 82, of Flore Hill, Flore, drove without due care and attention; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £90, eight points.

RICHARD AYIM, aged 55, of Highdown Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a lane closure signal on a motorway; fined £215, surcharge £86, costs £90, three points.

MICHAEL FAWAZ BABALOLA, aged 19, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

VIOREL GHEORGIE, aged 28, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, two counts of carrying a child not wearing a seat belt, no insurance; fined £1,320, surcharge £528, costs £90, eight points.

AGRIS KOZLOVSKIS, aged 50, of Nicholls Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

MARTYN KEITH LOCKE, aged 60, of Elmhurst Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £530, surcharge £212, costs £90, six points.

ION MARIAN MARIN, aged 26, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, on May 2, 2024, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

MIGUEL-ROBERT MOGODEANU, aged 19, of Kettering Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

DANIEL MARK NEVILLE, aged 37, of Northcote Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £108, surcharge £43, costs £90, six points.

ERIC NYIRIGIRA, aged 22, of St Johns Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

DUMEBI DERRICK OKOYE, aged 25, of Glasgow Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £691, surcharge £276, costs £90, eight points.

LEON MICHAEL RUSH, aged 18, of Smith Street, Sptratton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, eight points.

MUHAMMAD ALEEM SAJJAD, aged 27, of Kettering Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £592, surcharge £236, costs £90, eight points.

ALVIN SAMUEL, aged 43, of Hopmeadow Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £238, surcharge £95, costs £90, eight points.

REBECCA JANE SCHNEIDER, aged 48, of Southfield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £540, surcharge £216, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW NICHOLAS P SEDGLEY, aged 45, of Clevedon Court, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

COSTEL-ORLANDO TOCILA, aged 30, of Freehold Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

JOE TREW, aged 36, of Larkhall Lane, Harpole, speeding; fined £161, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

JOSIAH WILLIAM WATSON, aged 26, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £148, surcharge £59, costs £90, three points.

TIBERIU STOICA, aged 37, of Hunter Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90.

MAHMOUD HASSAN, aged 34, of Hawksmoor Way, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MYLES CHRISTIAN PEACHMENT, aged 30, of Kingston Close, Daventry, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LEWIS BRITTAIN, aged 21, of Newham Road, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £320, costs £60.

MATT HARRISON, aged 29, of Newlands Road, Welford, failed to comply with a community order; fined £200, costs £60.

LEVI ROBERTSON, aged 19, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 95 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

ALEXANDER NATHAN RAJCZONEK, aged 38, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £333, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on June 19

MICHAEL ROBERTS, aged 74, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, failed to comply with notification requirements of being on sex offenders' register; 26 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

PAUL STOICA, aged 38, of East Paddock Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; nine weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

DARREN McGILL, aged 35, of Mallard Close, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance, possession of cannabis; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

KAYA-MARIE SHAW-BROWN, aged 27, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, compensation of £120.

LEWIS CLAYSON, aged 22, of Highfield, Towcester, possession of cannabis; six weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

SAI DASTAGIRI SUDDAPALLE, aged 24, of Drapery, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £332, surcharge £133, costs £310, six points.

JAMES H BOWEY, aged 48, of Northampton Road, Litchborough, speeding, drove in such a position that could not have proper control of a vehicle; fined £460, surcharge £184, costs £90, six points.

SHANEEN DAWN CLARK, aged 46, of The Oaks, Grange Park, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £90, six points.

SAM MAITLAND, aged 28, of Cedar Road East, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, disqualified for eight months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

