Assaults, threatening behaviour, stalking, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal damage at a casino cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 13

ZAK FREETH, aged 24, of Ladycroft, Daventry, criminal damage, stalking; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £140, surcharge to fund victim services £114, costs £85.

JODIE VAUGHAN, aged 38, of Brigadier Close, Northampton, criminal damage to a car windscreen; fined £52, surcharge £21, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

INDRIT TUSHA, aged 30, of Friars Crescent, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating, criminal damage; 120 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

JAMES JEATER, aged 39, of no fixed abode, stole a bottle of wine to the value of £3.45 from Iceland, stole mulled cider and children's cough syrup to the value of £2.49 from Home Bargains; fined £50

DORIAN LONGDON WRIGHT, aged 35, of Streatfield Road, Northampton, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £300.

■ These cases were heard on December 14

DANIEL FERGUSON, aged 41, of South Holme Court, Northampton, used racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.,

JEVASON RATEMO, aged 26, of Aynho Walk, Northampton, drug driving; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

TOM CONNOLLY, aged 23, of Winchester Road, Northampton, aggravated assault of a police officer by beating; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

KEVIN KAGIATSKA, aged 29, of Campus Drive, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 200 hours unpaid work, order to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

MYRA DAVIES, aged 66, of South View, Brixworth, drink driving; fined £40, disqualified for 36 months.

LLOYD GREEN, aged 37, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, theft from a motor vehicle; three weeks in prison, compensation £215.

ANDREI MANOLE, aged 25, of Corran Close, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £840, surcharge £84, costs £85.

JAMES LEWIS, aged 51, of Milton Street, Northampton, criminal damage to glass advertising boards belonging to Aspers Casino; fined £185, compensation £525, surcharge £74, costs £85. ,

NICOLAE CUCOS, aged 30, of Danefield Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £85, six points.

JAROSLAW JABLONSKI, aged 42, of Fawsley Road, Northampton, drink driving; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

CLIFFORD HARDING, aged 64, of Meadow Court, Towcester, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress; Discharged conditionally for two Years, surcharge £26, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on December 15

ALI AMIR, aged 39, of Talbot Road, Northampton, used racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, possession of cannabis; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85.

ANDREW BOUSFIELD, aged 53, of Holly Road, Northampton, breached criminal behaviour order by being drunk in a public place; 12 weeks in prison, costs £85.

NICKY LLOYD, aged 47, of no fixed abode; theft; community order, compensation of £40.27, costs £85.

JOSEPH GIDDINS, aged 32, of Danefield Road, Northampton, burglary with intent to steal; six months in prison, surcharge £154.

ALEXANDRU DATCU, aged 27, of The Cherwell, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £213, surcharge £85, costs £90

BROGAN OLIVIA WITHAM, aged 22, of High Street, Weedon, kept a vehicle which was unlicensed; vehicle excise back duty of £247.50, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.