Who's been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Brixworth and Silverstone

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 16

THOMAS LENEGHAN, aged 58, of Kirton End, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, Crown Prosecution service costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

STEPHEN PHILIP PELLEW, aged 42, of Bridge Street, Northampton, stole two bottles of Johnny Walker Whiskey value £38 from Iceland; six weeks in prison suspended for 52 weeks, compensation £38, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

PIOTR BARTCZAK, aged 42, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £438, surcharge £175, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

JOSEPH BECKETT, aged 49, c/o Ash Rise, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months for the offence.

SINEAD EVANS, aged 32, of Danefield Road, Northampton, drink-driving, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

JAMES MICHAEL FALVEY, aged 31, of Belle Baulk, Towcester, drink-driving; fined £692, surcharge £277, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

DIONISIE OLARESCO, aged 37, of Clare Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

ALFIE PIGGOTT, aged 18, of Wrenbury Road, Northampton, entered the playing area at a designated football match held at Sixfields Stadium; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MICHAEL IAN COX, aged 66, of Robert Street, Northampton, racially aggravated assault; community order, fined £250, compensation £150, costs £250.

PATRICK FRANCIS LAWRENCE, aged 34, of Bostock Avenue North, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, drink-driving; ten weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £200, disqualified for 48 months.

ALAN RONALD DAY, aged 35, of no fixed abode; possession of cannabis, committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85.

SAMANTHA NICHOLS, aged 51, of The Medway, Daventry, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them; fined £423, surcharge £42, costs £85.

ELVIS CONSTANTIN TRIFON, aged 44, of Deansway, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £200, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JUSTINA ACHEAMPONG, aged 47, of Witham Way, Northampton, no MoT; fined £118, surcharge £47, costs £90.

STEVEN JAMES FRANK ALLAN, aged 37, of The Causeway, Northampton, speeding, no seat belt; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, five points.

RICKY LEE JOHN ALLSOPP, aged 34, of Ladycroft, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

DANIEL FLORIN BUDA, aged 29, of Fairway, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SAMUEL ANDRE MICHAEL CLARE, aged 23, of Gresham Court, Daventry, speeding; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £90, five points.

BARRY CLARKE, aged 44, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

LARRY CONNORS, aged 24, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NICULAE GHEORGHE, aged 56, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, not wearing a seat belt., drove in such a position could not have full view of the road; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

VADIM LOZOVANU, aged 24, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, five points.

BOBBY MANNING, aged 30, of New Road, Maidford, speeding; fined £106, surcharge £42, costs £90, three points.

TAWANA MAPAKO, aged 21, of Derby Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, five points.

JELLAN EMMA MORAN, aged 27, of Ryngwell Close, Brixworth, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £26, costs £90, three points.

GHEORGHE NICA, aged 29, of Fullerburn Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

HARPREET SINGH PANGLEA, aged 41, of Lion Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £293, surcharge £117, costs £90, six points.

GRZEGORZ POPEK, aged 37, of St Matthews Parade, Northampton, speeding; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £90, six points.

ERIC KUBI PREKO, aged 23, of Harefield Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £306, surcharge £122, costs £90, six points.

JAMES DOUGLAS REID, aged 58, of Foxglove Avenue, Woodford Halse, speeding; fined £407, surcharge £162, costs £90, six points.

ANDREI CLAUDIU ROSTAS, aged 24, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points..

MARY LOLA SADIQ, aged 39, of Lakeside Drive, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £932, surcharge £372, costs £90, three points.

ANGUSTIN SCOLNIC, aged 24, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

NICU SIMION, aged 47, of Wellington Street, Northampton, rode in rear seat of a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

IONUT STEFAN, aged 24, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

LISA JOANNE STEWART, aged 46, of Kingsley Road, Silverstone, speeding; fined £58, surcharge £23, costs £90, three points..

JEREMY DAVID SUMMERS, aged 56, of The Headlands, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

KLAUDIA ROSALIA SWIECA, aged 30, of Alchester Court, Towcester, not wearing a seat belt; fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £90.

WADE WILSON, aged 34, of May Bank, Daventry, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, six points..

EDUARD MIHAI CHIRIAC, aged 27, of Ringway, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ANDREI COSTIN, aged 20, of Howard Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £83, surcharge £33, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on May 17

THOMAS JAMES BATCHELOR, aged 38, of Grove Road, Northampton, stalking; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.

THOMAS DAVID GRIZZLE, aged 37, of The Slade, Daventry, stole 19 DVDs value £192 from HMV, failed to surrender to custody; fined £100, costs £85, criminal behaviour order extended until May 19, 2024.

DAVID BIRCH, aged 50, of Manor Farm Road, Northampton, three counts of assault by beating; 200 hours unpaid work, compensation £1,300, surcharge £114, costs £85.

LISA MAY WILLMOTT, aged 46, of The Square, Upton, made threatening phone calls, nuisance phone calls; community order.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

