These cases were dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 13

JAMES CABLE, aged 39, of Falcon View, Greens Norton, drug driving; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

HAMILTON RICHARDSON, aged 56, of Overstone Park Golf Club, Overstone, drove with no insurance, possession of an offensive weapon in public; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, six points.

ENGRID HENAJ, aged 36, of Rounding Lane, Northampton, drove while unfit through drugs; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

RICHARD McWILLIAM, aged 51, of Orion Drive, Brackley, drove while disqualified; fined £392, surcharge: £157, costs £85, disqualified for five months.

NIGEL GRAHAM, aged 45, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

TYLER DUTTON, aged 24, of c/o 36 Marlow Road, Towcester, drunk and disorderly; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

EMIRJON BALA, aged 34, of Castle Avenue, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

PATRICK WACHIRA-MAINA, aged 60, of no fixed abode, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

■ These cases were heard on November 14

BEN TAYLOR, aged 18, of Main Street, Abthorpe, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to stop for police; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85, disqualified for four months. Possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months.

INDRIT TUSHA, aged 30, of Friars Crescent, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85.

BARRY JUDD, aged 50, of Stafford Close, Daventry, criminal damage, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used; 100 hours unpaid work, fined £40, compensation of £100, surcharge £16, costs £170.

JOHN FERRIS, aged 45, of Clickers Drive, Northampton, on October 25, 2023, stole food and alcohol to the value of £274 from Sainsbury’s, on October 26/ stole six bottles gin to the value of £174.50 , from Sainsburys; fined £150, compensation £448.50, costs £85.

GABRIEL RATA, aged 46, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, drink driving; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months..

REYNOLDS ANNAN, aged 31, of Harefield Road, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 80 hours unpaid work, fined £120, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

JOSEPH CLARK, aged 47, of Nene Walk, Daventry, breached a court order; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.

IULIAN BURUIANA, aged 28, of The Avenue, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; six weeks in prison, costs £85, disqualified for 427 days.

■ These cases were heard on November 15

EMMA SMITH, aged 32, of Harefield Road, Northampton, fraud while working at Yours Clothing by sending multiple refunds value £1,965 to a personal bank account; community order, compensation of £1,965, surcharge £114, costs £85.

TERRANCE WATSON, aged 49, of Hester Street, Northampton, attempted burglary, stole £200 belonging to VETS for PETS; six weeks in prison, compensation of £400.

CATALIN LICA, aged 28, of Beaconsfield Terrace, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

STUART ANDERSON, aged 43, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, stole football shirts from Moulton College, stole a laptop from Barclays Bank, stole projector, slides and tools from Royal & Derngate Theatre, criminal damage; 24 weeks in prison, compensation of £400.

SAEED YAMIN, aged 51, of no fixed abode; two counts of criminal damage, breached a court order; 20 weeks in prison, compensation of £200.

IONUT-DANIEL DUMITRASCU, aged 33, of High Street, Collingtree, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £280, surcharge £112, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months,

LUIGI NICOLAE, aged 31, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £440, costs £620, surcharge £176, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

