Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester and Cogenhoe

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 9

EDWARD JAMES KELLY, aged 43, of St Peters Way, Cogenhoe, failed to provide a specimen of blood; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £620, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

ARTURS GRAUBINS, aged 51, of no fixed abode; criminal damage, community order, compensation of £600.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

JAMIE DAVID OWENS, aged 35, of Kislingbury Road, Rothersthopre, breached court order; fined £46, surcharge £18, costs £85.

LAUREN BAYNTON, aged 33, of Admirals Way, Daventry, assault by beating; 40 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JUDE BUEN-HIMIO, aged 22, of Upton High Street, Northampton, failed to return wrongful bank credit; 160 hours, compensation of £925, surcharge £95, costs £85.

KEVIN McSHANE, aged 61, of Derby Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £340, surcharge £136, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

MARIA LOUISA NAGY, aged 53, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with community protection notice by entering Northampton town centre; fined £56, surcharge £22, costs £85.

GINTARAS JUODIS, aged 44, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 34 months.

AARON LUKE ROBINSON, aged 21, of Tall Trees Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

SPENCER WILLIAM SMITH, aged 19, of Nene Rise, Cogenhoe, drink-driving; fined £420, surcharge £168, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

■ These cases were heard on February 10

CHRISTOPHER PETER KNIGHT, aged 68, of Church Lane, Alderton, speeding; fined £530, surcharge £53, costs £310, four points.

LAWRENCE MICHAEL HARPER, aged 49, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, assault by beating, sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; 21 weeks in prison, compensation of £50.

ISABELLE RISSE, aged 52, of Leah Bank, Northampton, speeding; fined £542, surcharge £217, costs £90, six points.

AGHERENWI NEBA, aged 45, of Wrekin Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £90, six points.

CALLUM HENRY G WADMAN, aged 31, of Hexham Street, Towcester, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.