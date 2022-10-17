Who's been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Roade, Blisworth, Moulton, Pattishall, Preston Capes and Braunston

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 30

KYLE JORDAN TURAY, aged 25, of Inglewood Court, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison.

VASIL ULNDREAJ, aged 45, of Warren Road, Northampton, two charges of assault by beating; six months in prison, compensation of £300, costs £620.

CLEVELAND VALENTINE WALFALL, aged 66, of Leys Road, Pattishall, drink-driving; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MICHAEL PAUL KENNY, aged 38, of Northampton Road, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; fined £50.

JOY MARIE MARSH, aged 52, of Overstone Road, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

JORDAN STEVIE LAWSON, aged 28, of Buckle House, Northampton, criminal damage, breached court order; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £100, surcharge £22, costs £85.

NIGEL HOWARD HARPER, aged 59, of St Andrew’s Road, Northampton, fined £120, compensation of £100, surcharge £34, costs £85.

WINSTON MOVEN, aged 63, of Victoria Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

LEONARD LLEWELLYN CROOKE, aged 33, of Grange Road, Northampton, drug-driving; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

MATTEO POLIFONTE, aged 39, of Poplar Court, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; fined £75, surcharge £34, costs £85.

CLAIRE LOUISE FRANKLIN, aged 44, of Church Road, Braunston, speeding; fined £292, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

HARRY DAVID BALL, aged 25, of Tweed Close, Daventry, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £307, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

JAMIE PHILIP COLLINS, aged 27, of Little Preston, Preston Capes, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £192, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ARON MARC DONOVAN, aged 52, of Croft Lane, Roade, speeding; fined £1,500, surcharge £150, costs £90, disqualified for 14 days.

YARL DUNN, aged 26, of Halse Road, Halse, speeding; fined £1,500, surcharge £150, costs £90, six points.

MIHAELA VIERU, aged 22, of Mill Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on October 3

SHANIA HANDCOCK, aged 24, of Chatsworth Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £600, surcharge £242, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

TAYLA REBEKA STEWART- LLOYD, aged 24, of Bluebell Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ALISON CLAIRE CALDER, aged 55, of Kennedy Close, Daventry, four charges of assaulting a police officer, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; community order, compensation of £250.

TAMERA GATHURU, aged 21, of North Holme Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

TINA MARIA LANGFORD, aged 63, of Greenaway Close, Blisworth, drink-driving; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

PERRY WOOD, aged 23, of South Court, Moulton, drink-driving, drove without due care and attention; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

LUCY JONES, aged 41, of Holte End, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, eight points.

NICOLAE-ALIN DEDIU, aged 44, of Thirlestane Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £135, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JELENA NASIPOVA, aged 48, of Pinewood Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £215, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points.

ST ANDREW'S HEALTHCARE, of Billing Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £110.

INESE TROFIMOVA, aged 34, of Humber Close, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident, drove without due care and attention; fined £438, surcharge £44, costs £110, eight points.

