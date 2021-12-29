Who's been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Roade and Nether Heyford

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 14

CLAUDIU AMAGDEI, aged 33, of Lower Harding Street, Northampton, speeding on May 4, 2021; fined £92, surcharge to fund victim services £34, pay costs of £90 to the Crown Prosecution service, three points.

BRIAN MUNASHE BUSUSU, aged 24, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CAROL ANN COLLINS, aged 61, of Ridgeway Furlong, Nether Heyford, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £40, three points.

KEVIN ANDREW FAULKNER, aged 59, of Blacksmith Road, Roade, speeding; fined £514, surcharge £51, costs £90, six points.

NEIL HODGKINSON, aged 44, of Culworth Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MIHAITA-VIOREL MUNTEANU, aged 30, of Hester Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ABDULLHI MUSTAFA, aged 41, of Swale Drive, Northampton, no licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

LACHEZAR NEDYALKOV PERNIKOV, aged 32, of St Andrew’s Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

NIKETA JUNE REEVE, aged 31, of Bradlaugh Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

RIK RYANNE, aged 36, of Aynho Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £138, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JAMES ANTHONY SAWFORD, aged 78, of Billing Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, five points.

IOSIF STOICA, aged 19, of Fullerburn Court, Northampton, drove with a revoked licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90.

NATASHA WITELE, aged 34, of Swinford Hollow, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

KANCHANLAL RUPARELIA, aged 68, of Washbrook Close, Northampton, took part in a gathering in a private dwelling contrary to coronavirus restrictions; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90.

■ These cases were heard on December 16

FRANKIE PAUL EAST, aged 23, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 24 months, costs £85.

FRANKIE PAUL EAST, aged 23, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, possession of diamorphine; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

STACEY McMILLAN, aged 28, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, stole alcohol from Asda Superstore; three weeks in prison.

SERGHEI MORARI, aged 35, of St George’s Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

PAUL FRANCIS DUKE, aged 42, of Candace Court, Northampton, stole four Barbour coats from Guilders value £656; community order, compensation £656.

PATRICK ANTHONY WRIGHT, aged 30, of no fixed abode; criminal damage; community order, compensation £75, costs £50.

KEVIN JAMES GILL, aged 48, of Stoneacre Close, Daventry, intentionally touched a woman without consent, community order, compensation £250.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.