Thugs, fraudsters, shoplifters, drink-drivers and speeders sentenced by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 8

STEPHEN PELLEW, aged 42, of No Fixed Abode, Byfield Road, Northampton, stole goods to the approximate value of £17 from Iceland; fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services £20, prosecution costs £85.

MARCIN MARUSINSKI, aged 48, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, two counts of fraud by false representation, two counts of possession of a cloned BP fuel card; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £475.57, costs £85.

RICHARD DEWEY, aged 34, of Westminster Way, Daventry, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

IEUAN COOKSAMMY, aged 24, of HAMLET GREEN, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood; 80 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 17 months, surcharge £114, costs £85.

PIOTR KUCHARSKI, aged 39, of Aberdare Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined: £346, surcharge £138., costs £85, disqualified for15 months.

MATTHEW WAKE, aged 35, of no fixed abode, stole goods to the value of £40.75 from Asda; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

VALENTIN PROCA, aged 34, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £85, disqualified for five months.

THOMAS RATCLIFFE, aged 31, of Clarke Court, Earls Barton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £323, surcharge £120, costs £85, eight points.

VALDI ISANKOVS, aged 24, of Fife Street, Northampton, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; 14 days in prison.

LEVI JORDAN GRIFFITHS, aged 25, of Hunters Close, Northampton, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; fined £50, costs £60.

WILLIAM DAUDA, aged 37, of Newnham Road, Northampton, rode in a rear seat while not wearing a seat belt; fined £57, surcharge £22, costs £90.

MICHAEL DUIKER, aged 45, of Foxwell Square, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

FIONA LOUISE FEARON, aged 39, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

SIMON ALAN FINCH, aged 50, of Hodder Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

CONSTANTIN FIRANTA, aged 49, of Cowper Street, Northampton, drove a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

CADEN FLYNN, aged 18, of Regent Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

VASILE GOGU, aged 49, of Ham Meadow Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CRAIG JAMES HARRISON, aged 27, of Johnswell Way, Moulton, defective tyre, unsecure load; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £90, three points.

NATHAN JOHN HUMPHREY, aged 28, of Ashton Road, Roade, speeding; fined £58, surcharge £23, costs £90, three points.

DEAN IAN INGRAM, aged 38, of Highfield Close, Brixworth, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

GELU IONICEL, aged 26, of Kettering Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NATHAN KENNEDY, aged 18, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ROBERT THOMAS KOMIANOS, aged 29, of Dundee Street, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £53, surcharge £21, costs £90.

GARY LYALL, aged 39, of Bedford Road East, Yardley Hastings, no insurance, speeding; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £90, six points.

FAWAD MAHFOOZ, aged 43, of Harebell Road, Wootton, defective tyre; fined £100, surcharge £40, three points.

STELA MARDARI, aged 24, of Gloucester Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £90, six points.

BILLY MEAKINS, aged 23, of High Street, Collingtree, speeding, fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

GIEDRIUS MINIAUSKAS, aged 48, of Artizan Road, Northampton, rode a pedal cycle on a footpath; fined £107, surcharge £42, costs £90.

DORIN MITROI, aged 48, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

COSTEL MOISA, aged 38, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CORFI MUHAMMED, aged 41, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

RALUCA ANDREEA NITA, aged 31, of Hervey Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ISAAC ADOFO NKANSAH, aged 59, of Seymour Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £106, surcharge £42, costs £90, six points.

MASSIMO VALENTION PERIAN, aged 23, of The Causeway, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MARIAN-CONSTANTIN POPESCU, aged 24, of High Street, Kingsthorpe, no insurance; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £90, six points.

NATASHA PUNCHIHEWA, aged 29, of Park Road, Hartwell, speeding; fined £484, surcharge £193, costs £90, six points.

MIHAIL PUSCASU, aged 38, of Somerset Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £1,066, surcharge £426, costs £90, six points.

DAVID RIBBANS, aged 28, of Church Mews, Moulton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

HOLLIE EILEEN ROBINSON, aged 39, of Hopmeadow Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MARIUS RUJANSCHI, aged 24, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £90, three points.

ILIE-ALEXANDRU SIMION, aged 32, of Waterpump Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £90, five points.

ANA CAROLININA TEIXEIRADE ALMEIDA, aged 35, of Faraday Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

AISABOR DAMISA DAMISA UKPOKOLO, aged 35, of Thurspit Place, Northampton, no insurance; fined £446, surcharge £178, costs £90, six points.

REECE MATTHEW WELLINGTON, aged 35, of Trevor Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £90, three points.

GARY PAUL WESTON, aged 52, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

LIBOR ZPEVAK, aged 54, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ION CIOBANU, aged 20, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NICHOLAS ROBERT SANDERSON, aged 59, of Ecton Park Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £90, six points.

TIMOTHY COLIN BATES, aged 57, of Leyland Drive, Northampton, on March 27, 2023, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £392, surcharge £314, costs £90, six points.

TIMOTHY COLIN BATES, aged 57, of Leyland Drive, Northampton, on April 10, 2023, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £392, six points.

YETUNDE GEORGE, aged 52. of Parkside, Northampton, driver fail to report a road accident; fined £512, surcharge £205, costs £110, five points.

ALFIE ESSAM, aged 18, of Morrison Park Road, West Haddon, drove without due care and attention; fined £69, surcharge £28, costs £90, five points.

ION CIOBANU, aged 20, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £320, surcharge £176, costs £110, six points.

■ These cases were heard on January 9

SHAUN BERRY, aged 26, of no fixed abode, assault by beating; fined £50. compensation £25.

ANDREW NOBLE, aged 31, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine and cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

ARCHIE McDONAGH, aged 18, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, four counts of assault by beating of a police officer; conditionally discharged for 18 months, compensation £225,

CAMERON BROCK, aged 20, of Wentworth Way, Stoke Bruerne, assault by beating; five months in prison suspended for 18 months, 250 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,000, order to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, overnight curfew with electronic monitoring for five months, disqualified from driving for 12 months, costs of £775

NDAITEYI TAWENGWA, aged 49, of Parkside, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; community order, fined £100, surcharge £114, costs £320. .

ANTHONY COLLYER, aged 37, of Windrush Way, Northampton, drink driving, failed to stop when required by police; fined £162, surcharge £97, costs £310, disqualified for 20 months.

AMY LANGFORD, aged 29, of Edgehill Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating; fined £660, compensation £100, surcharge £266, costs £85.

FLORIN LACATUS, aged 50, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, assault by beating, theft; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation £200,

THOMAS SELLER, aged 21, of Coton Road Guilsborough, failed to provide a specimen of blood; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

DAVID MAKSA, aged 33, of Golding Close, Daventry, drink driving; fined £395, surcharge £158, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

