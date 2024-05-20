Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 7

JUSTIN GWIMBI, aged 29, of Newington Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £415, surcharge £166.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 20 months.

STUART BAYLEY, aged 57, of New Street, Norton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00.

ADAM ALI, aged 22, of no fixed abode, possession of heroin; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.00, costs £85.00.

MARTYN McLAUGHLIN, aged 43, of Mackintosh Drive, Earls Barton, drink driving; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 25 months,

SAM OWEN, aged 38, of Avon Close, Daventry, criminal damage; fined £80, surcharge £32.00, costs £85.00.

THERESA GAVIN, aged 59, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, failed to surrender to custody; fined £80, costs £85.00.

EUCLID WHITE, aged 30, of Campion Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; 200 hours unpaid work, fined £1,246, costs £310.00, disqualified for 28 months.

ALLAN WEBSTER, aged 30, of St Anthony’s Close, Daventry, drug driving; community order, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 24 months

CRISTIAN GRATI, aged 28, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £150, three points.

EVGHENII AGAFONOV, aged 46, of Logwell Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £266.00, surcharge £106.00, costs £90.00, three points.

HASSAN AHMED, aged 19, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, three points.

ROCK DAMOAH ANSU, aged 33, of Avon Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £666.00, surcharge £266.00, costs £90.00, eight points.

VASILE BASOC, aged 42, of Horsewell Court, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00.

BENJAMIN PAUL BATSFORD, aged 35, of High Street, Pitsford, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, six points.

JONATHAN DAVID BLESSING, aged 29, of Thorpeville, Northampton, speeding; fined £346.00, surcharge £138.00, costs £90.00, six points.

VALERIU BODRUG, aged 28, of Agnes Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880.00, surcharge £352.00, costs £90.00, eight points.

DANIEL MARK BROWN, aged 34, of Morris Road, Northampton, used a vehicle when its condition involved a danger of injury to any person; fined £440.00, surcharge £176.00, costs £90.00, three points.

DAVID MARK BRUMBILL, aged 43, of Manor Road, Moulton, speeding; fined £140.00, surcharge £56.00, costs £90.00, three points.

DANIEL SIDNEY BULL, aged 41, of Middleton Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £709.00, surcharge £283.00, costs £90.00, six points.

ODISE CELOALIAJ, aged 32, of Talbot Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, six points.

NADEJDEA CHIRIAC, aged 50, of Ringway, Northampton, rode in the front seat of a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00.

PETRE-COSMIN CICIO, aged 42, of Broadway, Northampton, speeding; fined £400.00, surcharge £160.00, costs £90.00, five points.

MARC DAVIS, aged 44, of Memorial Green, Roade, no insurance; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, eight points.

RACHEL DUWE, aged 41, of Mushroom Field Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, three points.

FLORIN FERARU, aged 31, of Knights Court, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, six points.

SIDNEY JAMES FLETCHER, aged 31, of Blakesley Road, Abthorpe, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, six points.

HAYLEY MARGARET VICTORIA FROST, aged 38, of Windrush Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £208.00, surcharge £83.00, costs £90.00, three points.

MARTINA GARCIA, aged 38, of Baring Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £60.00, surcharge £24.00, costs £90.00, three points.

ROBERT LIAM JONES, aged 44, of St Luke’s Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £496.00, surcharge £198.00, costs £90.00, six points.

MUHAMMED KAMRAN, aged 18, of Upper Mounts, Northampton, rode a modified unregistered electric bike on a footpath, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without insurance, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £240.00, surcharge £96.00, costs £90.00, eight points.

FAHEEM KHAN, aged 30, of Ash Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £133.00, surcharge £53.00, costs £90.00, six points.

JOHN McGOWAN, aged 59, of Wycliffe Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, three points.

CATHERINE LOUISE McMANUS, aged 46, of Langham Place, Walgrave, speeding; fined £712.00, surcharge £284.00, costs £90.00, six points.

NICOLAE MARIAN MITROI, aged 38, of Notre Dame Mews, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, six points.

IONELA MOISE, aged 27, of Poole Street, Northampton, rode in rear seat of a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £52.00, surcharge £20.00, costs £90.00.

GABRIEL MIHAI MOLDOVAN, aged 28, of Abington Grove, Northampton, speeding; fined £133.00, surcharge £53.00, costs £90.00, three points.

CHRISTOPHER ANTHONEY NEWBY, aged 40, of Wheatfield Terrace, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120.00, surcharge £48.00, costs £90.00, six points.

DENISE SHANE PATTERSON, aged 67, of Holdenby Road, East Haddon, speeding; fined £440.00, surcharge £176.00, costs £90.00, six points.

GEORGE RADU, aged 24, of Coppice Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £500.00, surcharge £200.00, costs £90.00, six points.

LOUISA RICHARDSON, aged 48, of Harrington Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, six points.

SAMANDEEP SINGH, aged 26, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £240.00, surcharge £96.00, costs £90.00, eight points.

GAZMIR URUCI, aged 47, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, six points.

NICHOLAS WAKELIN, aged 46, of Oak Close, Hartwell, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £850.00, surcharge £340.00, costs £90.00, six points.

LILYANA YANI, aged 54, of Brookfield Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, four points.

CATALIN LEAHU, aged 34, of Coppice Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, disqualified for six due to repeat offending.

VASILI TURCU, aged 32, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, six points.

CALLUM COLLINS, aged 25, of Woolmonger Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 150 hours unpaid work, fined £200.00, costs £60.00.

DANIEL TERRY MARK SPARHAM, aged 23, of Cadwell Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

JAMIE CLINTON WYKES, aged 39, of Oriel Road, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order; 125 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.