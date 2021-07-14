Who's been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Moulton, Brixworth and Brackley

■ Northamptonshire magistrates heard the following cases on July 5

Alexander Robert Williams, aged 28, of no fixed abode; drove without due care and attention; fined £162, pay a surcharge of £32 to fund victim services, pay costs of £300 to Crown Prosecution Services, nine penalty points.

Michael Patrick Roach, aged 19, of Holly Drive, Brixworth, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; 12 months conditional discharge; surcharge £22,

Northampton Magistrates Court

Lee Dominic Duncan Edwards, aged 24, of Greville Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six penalty points.

Hannah Louise Evans, aged 28, of Reynard Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Jadie Louise Goodger, aged 30, of Lion Court, Northampton, failed to comply with red traffic signal; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Louis-Paul Gusev, aged 20, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, passenger not wearing a seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Abbigael Hambidge, aged 27, of Billing Garden Village, Great Billing, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, four penalty points.

David Hope, aged 48, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Gavin McFarlane, aged 33, of Malus Field, Pattishall, failed to give information relating to a driver suspected of an offence; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, six penalty points.

Jeremy James O’Neill, aged 52, of Overstone Road, Sywell, failed to give information relating to a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Denis Sprinceanu, aged 21, of Drywell Court, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Emmanuel Tetteh, aged 23, of Sidebrook Court, Northampton, failed to comply with red traffic signal; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Andrew Leigh Tonks, aged 36, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, revoked / refused licence, no insurance; fined £586, surcharge £58, costs £90, six penalty points.

Zsolt Udvarlaki, aged 53, of Lea Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

George Matthew Warren, aged 27, of Park Lane, Northampton, failed to report an accident; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85, five penalty points.

Joshua Wheeler, aged 19, of Main Road, Grendon, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £368, surcharge £37, costs £85, five penalty points.

Timothy Blake, aged 52, of Vicarage Close, Hackleton, speeding; fined £1,538, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Nicolae Vitan, aged 44, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £192, surcharge £34, costs £85, five penalty points.

Sajothini Samarakoon, aged 51, of Nightingale Drive, Moulton, failed to report an accident; fined £270, surcharge £34, costs £85, five penalty points.

Naeem Yamin, aged 34, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, failed to report an accident; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, eight penalty points.

Muhammad Komail Abbas, aged 35, of Somerset Street, Northampton, expired licence, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £59, costs £85, six penalty points.

Peter Benjamin James Spence, aged 50, of St Peters Gardens, Weston Favell, speeding on September 26, 2020; fined £230, surcharge £34, .

Peter Benjamin James Spence, aged 50, of St Peters Gardens, Weston Favell, speeding on February 11, 2021; fined £115, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on July 6

Margaret Elizabeth Stanley, aged 47, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, stole goods value unknown belonging to Iceland, assault, failed to surrender to custody; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £128, costs £100.

Andrew Phillip Bousfield, aged 51, of no fixed address; assault by beating; 20 weeks in prison, surcharge £128.

Sarah McCann, aged 33, of Campbell Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order curfew; fined £100.

Sarah McCann, aged 33, of Campbell Street, Northampton, attempted to steal chocolates, coffee and household cleaning items value £53.25 from Co-op, assault; 24 months conditional discharge, compensation of £100.

Joel Eugene Thomas, aged 31, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for three years.

Dane Walker, aged 52, of Towcester Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Andrei Botezatu, aged 39, of Sheaf Street, Daventry, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, obstructed a police officer; fined £453, surcharge £45, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Lyde Darien, aged 27, of St Albans Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £369, surcharge £37, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Carrick Stafford Hussey, aged 30, of Onley Lane, Barby, two-charges of drug-driving, possession of small quantity of cannabis; fined £533, surcharge £53, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Gary Green, aged 59, of Trafalgar Way, Daventry, drink-driving, failed to report an accident; fined £538, surcharge £54, costs £85, disqualified for 19 months.

Ion Postica, aged 29, of Wade Meadows, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; new community order with 170 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

Navpreet Singh Sidhu, aged 28, of Spencer Gardens, Brackley, failed to comply with a community order; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, costs £60.

■ The following cases were heard on July 7

Janis Kostavis, aged 44, of Cyril Street, Northampton, carrying a bladed article in a public place, possession of amphetamine; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Dany Withall, aged 21, of Tovey Drive, Daventry, possession of cannabis and cannabis resin; fined £52, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Edgaras Butkus, aged 33, of Argyle Street, Northampton, assault by beating, two charges of criminal damage, sent message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; compensation £150.

Charlie Hutt, aged 26, of Weedon Road, Northampton, assault occasioning ABH, criminal damage; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation of £100.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.