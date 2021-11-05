Who's been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Long Buckby and Potterspury

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 25

Catalin Pascu, aged 28, of Essex Street, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; community order with 40 hours unpaid work; pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £95, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Proseuction Service, disqualified for six month.

Catalin Marandiuc, aged 38, of Lowick Court, Northampton, criminal damage, assaulted a Police Constable; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, compensation £115, surcharge £95, costs £680.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

Kaiden Jake Trill, aged 20, of Elizabeth Road, Daventry, used threatening, abusive and insulting words of behaviour; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Marius Clejan, aged 44, of Victoria Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £620, six penalty points.

Maria Elza Atunes Silva, aged 57, of Winchester Road, Northampton, drink-driving; community order with 80 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 month.

Ledion Panxha, aged 34, of Shoal Creek, Northampton, drink-driving; community order with 80 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 month.

Michael Taylor, aged 52, of Peverels Way, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £390, surcharge £39, costs £85, disqualified for 22 month.

Dolapo Oduwusi, aged 50, of Milburn Drive, Northampton, failed to report an accident, drove without due care and attention; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, eight penalty points.

Lewis Samuel Reeves, aged 24, of High Street, Potterspury, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident, drove without due care and attention; fined £450, surcharge £45, costs £85, seven penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on October 26

Geoff Cleaver, aged 61, of Ryehill Close, Long Buckby, racially aggravated displaying of an offensive sign; discharged conditionally for 24 months. Produced a quantity of cannabis, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £300.

Jon-Paul Owen, aged 48, of Limehurst Square, Northampton, attempted to steal; discharged conditionally for 24 months, compensation £60, surcharge £22, costs £620. Stole a wallet and contents; discharged conditionally for 24 months, compensation £60.

Michail Profic, aged 37, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, assaulted a Police Constable, sexual assault, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months; 30 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, compensation £675.

Dwayne Spence, aged 32, of Church Way, Whittlebury, two charges of possession of cannabis, driving while disqualified; no insurance; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £170, disqualified for 12 month.

Marcus Paul Nightingale, aged 49, of Tamer Square, Daventry, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £324, surcharge £34, costs £175, disqualified for 20 month.

Carl William Gibson, aged 35, of Newport Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £120.

Liam Murphy, aged 20, of Tower Street, Northampton, breached community order; fined £120.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.