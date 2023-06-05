■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 22

LUKE DAY, aged 39, of no fixed address, possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place, theft of a can of cider value £5 from Co-op, failed to surrender to custody; 17 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

STEFFAN STRATFORD, aged 43, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, seven counts of theft from shops, committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order; community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, compensation £479.86, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

JONATHAN HART, aged 50, of Nene Way, Kislingbury, fraudulently altered a registration mark or document, made off without making payment for fuel worth £140.31, dangerous driving, committed an offence while service a suspended sentence; 34 weeks in prison, compensation of £140.31, disqualified for 15 months.

SERGIU NEAGA, aged 44, of Quinn Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

SIMON CHARLES WOODFORD, aged 43, of Waynflete Avenue, Brackley, breached a court order; fined £100, costs £177.

EDGARAS BUTKUS, aged 35, of Naseby Street, Northampton, committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence; fined £300.

ANNA-MARIA RADUCANU, aged 24, of Dunster Street, Northampton, stole various toys, toiletries, a hairdryer, stockpot, Christmas cards and wrapping paper total value £216.97 from Asda, failed to surrender to custody; fined £548, surcharge £55, costs £85.

KATIE BRESSINGTON, aged 19, of High Street North, Tiffield, drink-driving; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

DANIEL IONESCU, aged 33, of Brook Street, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £85.

JOSHUA JOSH GEORGE PEBODY, aged 31, c/o Russet Drive, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £50.

EMILY SLATTER, aged 38, of Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £100.

REMIGIJUS SEDUIKIS, aged 37, of Beverley Crescent, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, carried a child under the age of three not wearing a seat belt; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

ALEXSANDER CAUSHAJ, aged 36, of Harborough Road, Northampton, no insurance on August 25, 2022; fined £443, surcharge £177.33, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

ALEXSANDER CAUSHAJ, aged 36, of Harborough Road, Northampton, no insurance on August 28, 2022; fined £443, surcharge £177.33, costs £90.

ALEXSANDER CAUSHAJ, aged 36, of Harborough Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £443, surcharge £177.33, costs £90, six points.

GRAHAM YOUNG, aged 65, of Cherry Orchard Place, Northampton, speeding; fined £320, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

VASILII LEVINTII, aged 34, of Stonebridge Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £90, three points.

JAMES ADESEKO, aged 36, of Axe Head Road, Northampton, speeding, drove without due care and attention; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, four points.

ALEX BENJAMIN SMITH, aged 26, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to report an accident; fined £960, costs £384, seven points.

■ These cases were heard on May 23

PETER LAMBE, aged 43, of Edith Street, Northampton, theft of alcohol value £265.82 from TESCO SUPERSTORE; 12 months conditional discharge, costs: £85, surcharge £26, compensation £26, theft of toiletries value £150 from Wilko.

LEON RICHARD ALLEN, aged 51, of Mumford Drive, Rothersthorpe, indecent exposure, breached sexual harm prevention order, failed to comply with notification requirements, convicted of an offence while a community order is in force; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

SHAUN LEE BARLOW, aged 37, c/o Far End, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50, costs £60.

KIMBERLEY HUTCHINGS, aged 28, of no fixed abode, three counts of assaulting a police officer by beating, committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence; community order with drug dependency treatment requirement, fined £50, compensation £150.

■ These cases were heard on May 24

JACEK WOZNIAK, aged 32, of Bedford Road, Northampton, breached a court order; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

CALLUM GORDON, aged 33, of Stonebridge Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis, fined £312, costs £85.

SEAN ANTHONY BLACKWELL, aged 30, of Highfield Road, Daventry, aggravated assault of a police officer by beating, criminal damage, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

NOMALANGA CHATAMBUDZA, aged 34, of Sywell Road, Overstone, drink-driving on April 6, 2023, no MoT; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

NOMALANGA CHATAMBUDZA, aged 34, of Sywell Road, Overstone, drove while disqualified on April 26, 2023; community order, costs £85, six points.

JOSHUA FARMER, aged 23, of Micklewell Lane, Northampton, drink-driving; 200 hours unpaid work; surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

SAMSAM ABSHIR HASHIM, aged 24, of Coverack Close, Northampton, assault by beating, racially aggravated use of words / writing which was threatening or abusive and likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; community order, compensation £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

KAISHA ALISON CARMODY, aged 28, of Leyside Court, Northampton, assault by beating, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; community order, surcharge £114.

MICHELLE HATT, aged 53, of Spinney Hill, Braunston, drink-driving; fined £1,028, surcharge £103, costs £310, disqualified for 20 months.

JADE LOUISE BROCK, aged 26, of Hester Street, Northampton, two charges of assaulting a police officer by beating on June 8, 2022; community order with alcohol treatment requirement, compensation £50, surcharge £114,

JADE LOUISE BROCK, aged 26, of Hester Street, Northampton, two counts of assaulting police officers by beating on December 17 and December 18, 2022, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, possession of cannabis; community order with alcohol treatment requirement, compensation £100.

ABBIE JAYNE CAHILL, aged 30, c/o Fellmead Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £87, surcharge £35

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

