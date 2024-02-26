Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Kislingbury, Moulton, Brixworth, Roade and East Haddon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 10

CHARLIE HUTT, aged 29, of no fixed abode, drunk and disorderly; fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services £16, prosecution costs £85.

MICHAEL HUGH DONOHUE, aged 39, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on February 12

JEREMY BOWEN, aged 40, of Axe Head Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, fined £120, compensation of £50, surcharge £48, costs £85.

ANDREW BROCKWAY, aged 37, of South View, Kislingbury, failed to provide a specimen of breath; surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

JAYNES MISTRY (aka VALAND), aged 30, of North Paddock Court, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, order to abstain from consuming alcohol for 120 days, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 48 months.

THOMAS FRASER, aged 55, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, theft of a pedal cycle, two counts of possessing a class C drug, stole various items to the value of £79.13 from B&M; community order, compensation of £1,999, surcharge £154.

JOHN MBURU, aged 39, of Bluebells Way, Moulton, failed to provide a specimen of breath;200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £770, disqualified for 40 months.

ANN CASH, aged 22, of no fixed abode, assault by beating, stole goods including a Red Bull, cakes, sausage rolls and a sandwich value of approximately £15 from Niza Enterprises, stole bottles of Vodka and Disaronno to the value of £50.99 from Morrisons, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, two counts of criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £50, compensation of £214.99.

ZSOLT GULYAS, aged 36, of St Andrews Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, six points.

PETER LAMBE, aged 43, of Edith Street, Northampton, stole alcohol, to the value of £163.50 from SAINSBURYS; 12 months in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £20, costs £85.

PETER LAMBE, aged 43, of Edith Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £60.

ANTONY STEVENSON, aged 46, of no fixed abode, breached a court order; fined £150.

KYLE DANIEL MORRIS MEDINA, aged 23, of Riley Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £537, surcharge £215, costs £90, disqualified for seven days.

CHRISTOPHER GRAHAM MURPHY, aged 64, of Cotswold Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £192, surcharge £77, costs £90, three points.

LYNDSEY CAROL RADFORD, aged 33, of Connegar Leys, Blisworth, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £26, costs £90, three points.

■ These cases were heard on February 13

DANA TRANCA, aged 31, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, stole items to the value of £204 from Tesco; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £85.

EMIMA CUINCULESCU, aged 21, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, stole items to the value of £204 from Tesco; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £85.

RUSSELL VOYCE, aged 60, of Station Road, Brixworth, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

SIMON READ, aged 33, of Ashton Close, Middleton Cheney, drink driving, drug driving; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

NOAH ESAJOBOR, aged 22, of HMP Wayland, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 17 weeks in prison.

CLARK SMITHSON, aged 22, of Leyside Court, Northampton, three counts of stealing items from Co-op Stores; community order, compensation of £200,

KEENAN BARRETT, aged 24, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

KEENAN BARRETT, aged 24, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, committed a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order; fined £160

DARREN GUTHRIE, aged 36, of no fixed abode, assault by beating of an emergency worker; seven weeks in prison, compensation of £100.

ALAN DAY, aged 35, of Park Drive, Northampton, obstructed police during a drugs search, failed to surrender to custody; fined £80, surcharge £16, costs £85.

ALAN DAY, aged 35, of Park Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; costs £60

JOHN ANTHONY SHAW, aged 39, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison.

LEONS SVANS, aged 28, of no fixed abode; failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison.

ANTONY DAVID SEAMAN, aged 34, of Laceby Walk, Northampton, speeding; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £85, four points.

DAVID CIUNCULESCU, aged 19, of The Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CHRISTOPHER PENFOLD, aged 38, of West End, West Haddon, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

PHILIP RALPH, aged 39, of Hoe Way, Roade, drove while using a hand-held device; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £90, disqualified for eight months due to repeat offending.

KARL ANTHONY SPIRES, aged 32, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VASILE STRESTIAN, aged 30, of Meadow Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £184, surcharge £73, costs £90, disqualified for three months.

MARIUS-FLORIAN TIFNEA, aged 31, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

RIKKI LEE DALY, aged 34, c/o Friars Crescent, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 95 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

KELLY ANNE PARK, aged 45, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

JAKUB ANDRZEJ SOLARZ, aged 30, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

MATTEO POLIFONTE, aged 40, of Poplar Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

LEWIS BRITTAIN, aged 21, of Newham Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 20 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.