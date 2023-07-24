Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Hartwell, Flore and Wootton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 10

SUPERCARS Northampton Ltd, of Tenter Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £323, surcharge £129.00, costs £110.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAUL TREMAYNE, aged 43, of Collingwood Way, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drove without reasonable consideration to other road users; fined £306.00, surcharge £122.00, costs £110.00, three points.

Local magistrates deal with nhundreds of cases each week

DARREN JOHN CADD, aged 55, of Friars Avenue, Northampton, drug-driving; ten weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

MIRCEA ADRIAN CIOACA, aged 38, of Argyle Street, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, causing harassment, alarm or distress, sent threatening text message, harassment; 250 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, costs £85.

SIMON HAMILTON, aged 52, of Park Road, Hartwell, speeding; fined £114, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DIANA PAPP, aged 42, of Sears Close, Flore, drove without due care and attention; fined £192, surcharge £77, costs £110, four points.

MARC DAVID SAWER, aged 50, of The Choakles, Wootton, speeding; fined £980, surcharge £392, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

SUDHEER KUMAR VADDI, aged 31, of Doddridge Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £292, surcharge £117, costs £90, six points.

EIMANTAS VENERSKAS, aged 23, of Brecon Street, Northampton, failed to comply with the red light signal at a Puffin crossing; fined £169, surcharge £68, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

■ These cases were heard on July 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WILLIAM BRADSHAW, aged 43, of Lawrence Court, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; conditionally discharged for 12 months.

MICHAEL PARKER, aged 60, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, drink-driving; community order, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 20 months.

LUKE MOUNCER, aged 30, of White Peacock Lane, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £600, surcharge £240.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 14 months.

ANIL MALLAVALLI, aged 34, of Kettering Gardens, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; fined £115, surcharge £92.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 20 months

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JASON ROBERTS, aged 36, of Rockingham Close, Daventry, racially and religiously aggravated harassment; community order with alcohol abstinence requirement, surcharge £114, costs £200.

DEVANTE DESANT, aged 26, of Bowden Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50.

SOPHIE JANE GEDDES, aged 35, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, carried a bladed article; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

KIRSTY LANE, aged 34, of Pine Trees, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.