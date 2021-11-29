Who's been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Earls Barton and Silverstone

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 17

KEVIN RICHARD CAMPBELL, aged 31, of St Paul’s Terrace, Northampton, drove with no insurance, unsupervised provisional licence holder; fined £333, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.

RONALD BRUCE DENTON, aged 39, of Buxton Way, Boughton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, disqualified for six months.

Northampton Magistrates Court

OWEN GEORGE COWDELL, aged 19, of Prentice Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis, possession of a Rambo knife, possession of a knife; six months in prison suspended for 18 months, 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85.

DEAN MARTIN MORGAN, aged 48, of Harlestone Road, Duston, drove without due care and attention, no insurance; fined £692, surcharge £70, costs £620, seven penalty points.

DAVID SURMAN, aged 37, of The Stour, Daventry, breach of court order; fined £200, compensation of £100, surcharge £34, costs £85.

DAVID JOHN REID, aged 34, of Hunters Close, Northampton, sent Facebook message which conveyed a threat; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £95, costs £85.

FLORIAN ADRIAN, aged 31, of Hembury Place, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

SCOTT BRANNAN, aged 42, of Thames Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

RAZVAN BUCATARU, aged 31, of Dallington Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

CLAUDIU CHIRCULESCU, aged 22, of East Park Parade, Northampton, speeding, driving while using a hand-held device; fined £292, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

COSTEL RUSTEM CONSTANTIN, aged 26, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, drove without reasonable consideration for others using the road, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

STEVE RICHARD DOOLEY, aged 39, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

TENDAI DYIRAKUMUNDA, aged 37, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

MIRIAM MARILYN GRAHAM, aged 58, of Cranford Road, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

PRANJAL GUPTA, aged 29, of Roe Road, Northampton, provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £1,134, surcharge £112, costs £90, six penalty points.

IULIAN LEONARD IRIMESCU, aged 22, of Cambria Crescent, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

REBECCA CARINE LAND, aged 27, of Berry Lane, Hellidon, speeding; fined £215, surcharge £34, costs £90, four penalty points.

LEMUEL LYNFORD LAWS, aged 42, of Cloutsham Street, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

NEDYLKO MIRCHEV, aged 23, of Gordon Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

SARAH MORGAN, aged 31, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £116, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

CHRISTOPHER NASH, aged 48, of South Meadow Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £618, surcharge £61, costs £90, five penalty points.

JOSEPH MICHAEL OLDHAM, aged 25, of Whitworth Crescent, Earls Barton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

ANDREAS BOGDAN SAVU, aged 29, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, obstructing a road, defective rear lights; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

SVAJUNAS STEPONAVICIUS, aged 42, of Bellropes Square, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

RICHARD ANTHONY WALTERS, aged 41, of Nicholls Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £322, surcharge £34, costs £90, five penalty points.

JOEL RICHARD WESTON, aged 34, of Bradden Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £111, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

ANNETTE JULIE WILDES, aged 52, of High Street, Harrington, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

IAN HARTLEY WINTERBURN, aged 57, of Stewart Drive, Silverstone, speeding; fined £430, surcharge £43, costs £90, five penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on November 18

MARK WILLIAMS, aged 53, of HMP Birmingham, criminal damage to a bus belonging to Stagecoach, racially aggravated use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £240, compensation of £98.

ASHLEY BENJAMIN CLARK, aged 34, of HMP Peterborough, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to provide specimen of blood; 26 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £150, disqualified for 42 months.

BILLY SKELTON, aged 22, of Beechwood Road, Northampton, aggravated assault of a police officer; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £250.

CHERYL KIM BERKELEY, aged 61, of Rennishaw Way, Northampton, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 18 months, compensation of £100,

■ These cases were heard on November 19

DAWN ALEXANDRA ROSE TURNBULL, aged 37, of Morning Star Road, Daventry, four counts of assaulting a Police Constable, assault; community order, fined £50, compensation of £200, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ANGELA TEAR, aged 48, of Pike Lane, Northampton, assaulted a Police Constable by beating; fined £500, compensation of £50, surcharge £50, costs £85.

CONSTANTIN FABIAN, aged 20, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; 60 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for months.

JACK WILLIAM CAMPLING, aged 24, of Fitzroy Place, Northampton, possession of a Stanley knife in a public place without good reason, criminal damage; community order, compensation £450, costs £85.

ALYCE JANE MARRIOTT, aged 23, of Axe Head Road, Northampton, made a false representation; discharged conditionally for 24 months, compensation of £200, surcharge £22, costs £85.

SHAY GREGORY, aged 20, of Hesketh Crescent, Towcester, failed to stop when required by a police officer, no insurance; fined £540, surcharge £54, costs £85, six penalty points.

SHAY GREGORY, aged 20, of Hesketh Crescent, Towcester, possession of Diazepam; discharged conditionally for 12 months.

KAIDEN JAKE TRILL, aged 20, of Elizabeth Road, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge £22, costs £85, six penalty points.

BRANDON GARY REECE LEE, aged 22, of Campbell Street, Northampton, assaulted a Police Constable; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £50, surcharge £22, costs £85.

MAURICE IAN CLEARY, aged 37, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, criminal damage to a fire alarm; fined £60, compensation of £600, surcharge £34, costs £100.

RICKY AUSTIN, aged 35, of Golding Close, Daventry, two counts of assaulting a Police Constable; 50 hours unpaid work, compensation of £150, surcharge £95, costs £85.

DAVID JOHNSTONE, aged 20, of Daimler Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis, possession of magic mushrooms; fined £215, surcharge £34, costs £85.

DANIEL LEE STRATFORD, aged 41, of Newton Road, Northampton, criminal damage; community order, compensation of £433.75, costs £85.

CHRISTIE REBECCA MANNING, aged 26, of Ace Lane, Bugbrooke, speeding; fined £161, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

HEINRICH SWART, aged 44, of Johnson Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

KENNETH MICHAEL JONES, aged 22, of Box Grove Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

GAVIN CHAMBERS, aged 33, of Sandhills Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £90, six penalty points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.