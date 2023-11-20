Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Earls Barton and Nether Heyford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 6

BILLY WEBSTER, aged 21, of Church Lane, Nether Heyford, breached a court order; seven days in prison, trespassed in proximity / on railway property at Long Buckby railway station; fined £50.

NAVINE SAMUELS, aged 44, of Sam Harrison Way, Northampton, assault by beating; 50 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

NICHOLAS BILLING, aged 65, of Fulford Drive, Northampton, criminal damage, made a phone call to police that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MOLLY DAVIES, aged 25, of Spindle Close, Northampton, drink driving; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

NIKOLIN CERRI, aged 22, of Grafton Street, Northampton, drink driving; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ANDREI NEPOTU, aged 37, of Ansell Way, Northampton, assault by beating of an emergency worker; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £85, compensation of £50.

VICTORIA OLDALE, aged 34, of Compton Way, Earls Barton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £646, surcharge £258, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

RHYS HAMER, aged 20, of The Causeway, Northampton, dangerous driving; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 20 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

OLYWAGBENGA AYOBAMBOFOWOSERE, aged 26, of Semilong Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £445, surcharge £178, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months,

ALBA ROSALES, aged 29, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £398, surcharge £157, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

YOUBA DIALLO, aged 20, of no fixed abode, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for 12 months.

GARY FIELDING, aged 52, of Scarletwell Street, Northampton, breached court order, possession of cannabis; community order, fined £50, surcharge £114,

CHRISTOPHER DEBONO, aged 62, of Windingbrook Lane, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for three months.

ALISHA ELMA HICKS, aged 24, of St Albans Road, Northampton, no insurance; disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ALISHA ELMA HICKS, aged 24, of St Albans Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; six points.

JAMES HEATH, aged 33, Exeter Close, Daventry, drove without due care and attention, fined £58, surcharge £23, costs £90, three points.

JEANETTE MUSPRATT, aged 62, of Emley Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, fined £572, surcharge £229, costs £110, five points

WHITEPARK SERVICES LTD, Watling Street, Upper Stowe, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £110.

■ These cases were heard on November 7

POOLOGASINGAM SARVANANTHAN, aged 56, of Derwent Drive, Northampton, common assault of an emergency worker, two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker; fined £320, compensation of £325, surcharge £128, costs £85.

OLIVIA GUY-SMITH, aged 26, of Grange Road, Northampton, criminal damage, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; 80 hours unpaid work, fined £50, compensation of £300, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JUNIOR BROCK, aged 35, of Swale Drive, Northampton, obstructed / resisted police; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

KIERAN WRIGHT, of Swale Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

FLORINA ADRIANA MARINESCU, aged 31, of Poole Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

ETHAN TIMMS, aged 23, of Abbotsbury Drive, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order; fined £260, costs £60.

SHAKEEL McINTOSH, aged 19, of Valley Road, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order; 18 weeks in prison, costs £60.

EUCLID WHITE, aged 29, of Campion Court, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood, no insurance, failed to comply with a no entry sign; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £625, disqualified for 18 months.

■ These cases were heard on November 8

JALAL UDDIN, aged 50, of Chalcombe Road, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 210 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

SAMANTHA WARREN, aged 46, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with red light traffic signal; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.