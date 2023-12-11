Threatening behaviour, criminal damage, drink driving, stealing from JD Sports, wasting police time cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 27

HASSAN MEHMOOD, aged 20, of Black Cat Drive, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £85.

ALI MOHAMED, aged 35, of Ibis Hotel, Crick, assault by beating; 12 months conditional discharge, surcharge £26, costs £300.

RUSSELL VOYCE, aged 60, of Station Road, Brixworth, drink driving, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, obstructed police, two counts of possession of cannabis, two counts of drunk and disorderly; community order, disqualified for 20 months.

NICHITA POPESCU, aged 25, of no fixed abode; stole meat to the value of £95 from Marks & Spencer stores. stole Ariel laundry detergent packets to the value of £38.97 from Home Bargains, stole items to the value of £55 from Home Bargains; community order, compensation of £55.

ALEKSANDRS MUNDUMS, aged 39, of Ainsdale Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 50 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114,.costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

COSTELL PANDELE, aged 43, of Logwell Court, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

CRAIG CANNING, aged 35, of Goldcrest Court, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

TIA PRENDIVILLE, aged 35, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, drink driving, two counts of assaulting police officers by beating; community order, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 25 months.

ARCHIE McDONAGH, aged 18, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, wasting police time; fined £120, costs £85.

PATRICK RYAN, aged 78, of no fixed abode, drunk and disorderly; fined £40, surcharge: £16, costs £85.

MARIUS MUTI, aged 35, of Bruce Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85, disqualified for nine months.

NAZRUL ISLAM, aged 47, of Cowper Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after a road traffic accident, failed to report an accident; fined £249, surcharge £100, costs £110, six points.

PAUL HOLLINGWORTH, aged 37, of Dartmouth Row, Daventry, failed to report a road traffic accident; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £110, five points.

ANTHONY JOYCE, aged 54, of Home Close, Silverstone, drove without due care and attention; fined £553, surcharge £221, costs £110, six points.

LEANNE LOUISE WATTS, aged 30, of Longcroft Lane, Paulerspury, defective tyres; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MATTHEW ALEXANDER ELKINGTON, aged 44, of Military Road, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

ANDREW GEORGE EVANSON, aged 44, of Station Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £896, surcharge £358, costs £90, six points.

DARREN JORDAN, aged 54, of Breach Close, Brixworth, speeding; fined £292, surcharge £117, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on November 28

PAUL HARRIS, aged 46, of Newton Road, Northampton, assault by beating; two weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

JOHN ANTHONY NEIL PRENDIVILLE, aged 54, of Wilby Street, Northampton, possession of criminal property; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £620.

BLESSING AGEYMAN, aged 19, of Collmead Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

SCOTT AUSTIN, aged 35, of Leben Square, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

STEVEN RADWELL, aged 40, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, drink driving, no MoT; fined £533, surcharge £213, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

AMINUR HUSSAIN, aged 18, of Florence Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85, five points.

DANIELA NAE, aged 42, of Brass Street, Northampton, stole clothing to the value of £555 from JD Sports; fine £480, compensation £277.50, surcharge £192.

ARION STANCIU, aged 52, of Brass Street, Northampton, stole clothing to the value of £555 from JD Sports, 160 hours unpaid work, compensation of £327.50, surcharge £114, costs £620.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.