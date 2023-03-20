■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 6

SOFIANE HAJI, aged 48, of Marseille Close, Northampton, dangerous driving; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services£95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £250, disqualified for 12 months.

DANIEL JOHN OSBOURNE, aged 39, of The Wye, Daventry, breached court order; eight months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

Magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

ARTURS TARASOVS, aged 38, of Newcombe Road, Northampton, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

LEVI JORDAN GRIFFITHS, aged 24, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, stole a pair of Bloobloom prescription sunglasses from a vehicle value of £155, committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 52 weeks, 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £155, costs £85,

BRIAN JOHNSON, aged 20, of Pearmain Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.

OSHANE BARTLEY, aged 23, of Palmerston Road, Northampton, carried a bladed article namely a lockable folding knife in public; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.

CHARLOTTE ROSE BARNELL, aged 27, of Salcey Avenue, Hartwell, drink-driving; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

ROBERT LESLIE Junior VOYCE, aged 45, of Campbell Street, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £46, compensation of £50, surcharge £18, costs £35.

MARCUS JASON WALFALL, aged 37, of Leys Road, Pattishall, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.

MUHAMAD ISMAILI, aged 29, of Military Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £45, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ALEXANDRU PISTOL, aged 38, of Eastern Avenue South, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NEVE KIRA TOUGH, aged 22, of The Grove, Moulton, failed to report an accident; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £110, five points.

■ These cases were heard on March 7

SARAH MARGARET ATHERTON, aged 39, of Ryland Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £640.

HIKMAT KAHN SAFIZADA, aged 28, of Grafton Street, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £640, eight points.

ARTEMIJS GRUNTMANIS, aged 29, of Caledonian House, Northampton, possession of amphetamine, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

JAMIE ADAM LOYND, aged 38, of Burns Street, Northampton, possession of diamorphine, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

FLORIN-CRISTIAN ION, aged 31, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, failed to comply with court order; 50 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JULIAN ISMAILAJ, aged 19, of no fixed abode, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT, failed to stop when directed by police; discharged conditionally for six months, six points.

VICTOR JOHN SMITH, aged 71, of Kelmscott Close, Northampton, breached court order; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JOHN WAINAINA, aged 26, of Castle Street, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £100, surcharge £22.

RAMI MOHAMMED ALI, aged 21, of Arthur Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

NICHOLAS JOHN BATCHELAR, aged 64, of The Medway, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

CONSTANTIN CHRISTIAN BENEGOI, aged 39, of Crestline Court, Northampton, not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

POPESCU-PREDULESCU DANUT, aged 54, of Euston Road, Northampton, not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

JUSTIN ANTHONY DAVY, aged 36, of Uppingham Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £421, surcharge £168, costs £90, six points.

DANIEL DORAN, aged 61, of Blenheim Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ALEX EPURAN, aged 22, of Hunter Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

TESSA KATE FRANKLIN, aged 33, of Prestwold Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £473, surcharge £189, costs £90, six points.

POVILAS GAILIUS, aged 34, of Dulverton Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a rider alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

RICHARD GREAVES, aged 36, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DENISE GRIFFITHS, aged 64, of Fishers Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

LUKE JAMES HINTON, aged 31, of Friars Avenue, Northampton, not wearing a seat belt; fined £133, surcharge £36, costs £90.

ALEX IONUT, aged 22, of Watkin Terrace, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JONATHAN HARRINGTON KEET, aged 37, of Mayfield Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £90, six points.

HAYLEY ANNE KEMPSON, aged 39, of Eden Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, six points.

IGLI KURTAJ, aged 23, of Johnson Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, defective tyres; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

MARIUS LACATIS, aged 35, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NOEL LONGMORE, aged 52, of Mill House, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, six points.

PAUL WINSTON CAMPBELL, aged 55, of Garrick Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

FERAT CHERIM, aged 53, of Exeter Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £192, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ROBERTO GHEORGE, aged 26, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

FLORIN MANOLE, aged 22, of Timken Way, Daventry, speeding on May 10, 2022; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

FLORIN MANOLE, aged 22, of Timken Way, Daventry, speeding on June 25, 2022; fined £440, surcharge £176, four points.

JENNIE PATRICIA SARJANTSON, aged 47, of Cub Close, Bugbrooke, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

■ This case was heard on March 8

GARETH PAUL SMITH, aged 41, of Sandover, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £200, surcharge £40, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.