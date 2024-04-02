Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 18

DAVID HAYDON, aged 40, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drink driving; fined £769, surcharge to fund victim services £308, prosecution costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MUNASHE GWENZI, aged 27, of Mayfly Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; 125 hours unpaid work, compensation of £120, surcharge £114, costs £85.

AMY HODKIN, aged 19, of Ryngwell Close, Brixworth, drink driving, fined £196, surcharge £78, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

LEON DIAS, aged 37, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, drink driving, fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

HASHEM MOHAMMAD, aged 23, of Bassett Lowke Drive, Northampton, drink driving, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

OWEN WELFORD, aged 25, of no fixed abode, stole £185 cash from a shop; 21 days in prison.

ANDREI COSTIN, aged 21, of Keble Close, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 342 days.

PHILLIP WHITE, aged 42, of Earl Street, Northampton, common assault, stole food items, of a value unknown, belonging to Iceland, made off without making payment for fuel, three counts of stealing vapes to a known value of £399.59 from BP, stole miscellaneous items to a value of £145.40 from BP; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,168.26, costs £62.

KELLY RAND, aged 32, of c/o Timkin Way, Daventry, assaulted a police officer by beating; surcharge £114, costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER WELCH, aged 24, of St James Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; compensation of £50, surcharge £264, costs £110.

CARL TOWNSEND, aged 55, of East Street, Long Buckby, drove without due care and attention; fined £230, surcharge £110, costs £92, eight points.

GEORGE WILLIAM L PARSONS, aged 23, of School Close, Yelvertoft, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £620, six points.

IAN JAMES ALLEN, aged 49, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, six points.

WAYNE STEPHEN HALLADAY, aged 39, of Moorfield Square, Northampton, breached a court order; seven days in prison.

LEE SMITH, aged 41, of Campbell Street, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £177.

OWEN ALEX WELFORD, aged 25, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison.

PAUL ANDREW LAMBERT, aged 47, of Wansford Walk, Northampton, speeding; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DOVYDAS SIDLAUSKAS, aged 24, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £460, surcharge £184, costs £90, seven points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.