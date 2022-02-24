These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 14

IESHA MCCLEAN, aged 27, of Golding Crescent, Earls Barton, took a vehicle without consent; fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services £34, Crown Prosecution Service costs £200.

SHAQUILLE ROSE, of no fixed abode, obstructed a police officer; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £300.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week.

AMAR TARIQ, aged 33, of Croughton Close, Northampton, used threatening, abusive words; fined £800, surcharge £80, costs £85.

SAMUEL ROY TEMPLEMAN, aged 31, of Hereward Road, Northampton, assault by beating, resisted police; six weeks in prison, compensation of £150.

MOHAMMED BOKOR ABUL, aged 19, of Wimbledon Street, Northampton, possession of a small amount of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

LYNN MITCHELL, aged 59, of Esher Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £538, surcharge £54, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

ELEZ BRIJA, aged 24, of Lion Court, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 16 months, fined £120, surcharge £95, costs £85.

THOMAS GEOFFREY CRAIG, aged 29, Damherst Piece, Brixworth, speeding; fined £380, surcharge £38, costs £90, six points.

LEANNE LOUISE WATTS, aged 28, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £346, surcharge £69, costs £90, six points.

DARREN PETER SHORT, aged 50, of Alexandra Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

JAMES FINCH, aged 68, of Lakeside Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, six points.

DAVID MARLOW, aged 48, of Lea Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £110, six points.

MELANIE SINGLEHURST, aged 45, of Ardington Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £55, six points.

■ These cases were heard on February 15

CHARLIE RUSSELL HILLERY, aged 26, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £300, disqualified for 15 months.

ADEL SESAY, aged 31, of Monarch Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

DMITRYS SIMANOVS, aged 51, c/o Snowbell Square, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £40, costs £60.

DANIEL ANTHONY CLIFTON, aged 34, of Mercers Road, Northampton, two charges of criminal damage; compensation of £379.96.

DESTINY SPILLAINE, aged 21, of Harborough Road, Northampton, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; pay compensation of £300.

MATTHEW BIRTLES, aged 22, of Alsace Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

STEFAN DRAGOI, aged 45, of Cyril Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £333, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

DENNIS GERALD CAROLAN, aged 54, of Park Drive, Northampton, drink-driving; 100 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

SOPHIE JANE LAWTON, aged 22, of Guilsborough Court, Cold Ashby, drink-driving, no MoT; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

JASON BLAKELEY, aged 30, of Pells Close, Guilsborough, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage to glass windows, taking a vehicle without consent; 300 hours unpaid work, compensation of £2,884.40, surcharge £95, costs £310.

CHARLES COOKE, aged 33, of Church Street, Cogenhoe, speeding; fined £14, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DANIEL COURT, aged 29, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

CREED SCAFFOLDING LTD, of Old Quarry Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £90.

LIAM ALEKSANDER DALY, aged 37, of Briar Hill Walk, Northampton, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MARIUSE ANDRZEJ DUNAJSKI, aged 38, of Clipston Field Place, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ROBERT FROST, aged 39, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ALAN DEREK GAUTREY, aged 49, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MUSTAFA GOSPODEV, aged 32, of Military Road, Northampton, no insurance, drove while using a mobile phone; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £90, six points.

JAKUB PAWEL GRABIANSKI, aged 38, of Stanhope Road, Northampton, drove while holding a mobile phone; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

BERNARD GRIFFIN GREGOIRE, aged 62, of Euston Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ADAM ROSS HOLLIMAN, aged 37, of London Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

COSTICA IVASCU, aged 40, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ROBERT DEAN JONES, aged 38, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

TAFADZWA KATANDA, aged 39, of Home Close, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

LEANNE JOYCE MARGARET KENTISH, aged 40, of Rowan Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £307, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

ALI ALI, aged 41, of Lime Kiln Close, Boughton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

AIDAN JAMES BOYD, aged 23, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PETER WILLIAM DACK, aged 37, of Packwood Crescent, Earls Barton, no insurance; fined £170, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ARMANDO HYSENI, aged 28, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PRISCILLA TANDRAYEN, aged 36, of Ashmead, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for seven days.

DAVID TEDFORD, aged 54, of Birds Hill Road, Eastcote, speeding; fined £769, surcharge £76, costs £90, five points.

MARK IAN HEASMAN TURNER, aged 44, of Woodland Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £926, surcharge £92, costs £90, disqualified for ten days.

ALISON CLARE PANTER, aged 39, of Kirton Close, Northampton, breached community order; fined £50.

FLORIN ASCUNSEANU, aged 25, of Charles Street, Northampton, breached community order; fined £100, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on February 16

DANIEL JAMES LYNCH, aged 24, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £135, surcharge £34, costs £279, disqualified for 12 months.

JAKE RONNIE BROWN, aged 26, of Limehurst Square, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £50.

CHAD BURNHOPE, aged 37, of Elmhurst Court, Northampton, drink-driving, drove without due care and attention ; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

GABRIEL HORTOPAN, aged 34, of Clarke Road, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, fined £400, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

MARIAN VASILE, aged 38, of Danefield Road, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; fined £570, surcharge £57, costs £85, six points.

HAYLEY ELLA JOHNSTON, aged 43, of Acre Lane, Kingsthorpe, drink-driving; community order with treatment for alcohol dependency, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

Scott AUSTIN, aged 33, of Leben Square, Rectory Farm, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

MARK SPENCER BARBER, aged 63, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SCOTT ALAN BEVAN, aged 44, of Sunderland Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

KALLIE-ANNE BRIERS, aged 35, of Ironstone Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ANITA CONNOLLY, aged 49, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

WIKTOR KACPER DYLEWSKI, aged 22, of Lower Priory Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

Andrew BRIAN HOLLIS, aged 44, of Raynsford Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ALEXANDRU INDOITU, aged 27, of Mannerford Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no seatbelt; fined £533, surcharge £53, costs £90, six points.

VICTOR JALOBA, aged 52, of Prentice Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DIONNE JUDSON, aged 36, of The Cherwell, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MICHELLE CLAIRE KENNEDY, aged 37, of Eskdale Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, defective tyre; fined £499, surcharge £49, costs £90, eight points.

IEVA KREIDERE, aged 31, of St George’s Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.