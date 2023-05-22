Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley, Wootton, Earls Barton and Holcot

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 8

RAKHIM AMARI FORD, aged 28, of Flinters Close, Wootton, drug driving; fined £384, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DECLAN MICHAEL HARVEY FRANKLIN, aged 25, of Randall Road, Northampton, stole bottles of wine value £44.34 amd £76.89 from Spar; fined £69, compensation of £114, surcharge £28, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

■ These cases were heard on May 9

BEN RICHARD FURSEDONN, aged 42, of Roderick Way, Daventry, possession of cannabis; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.

STEPHEN James LANGSTON, aged 54, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, 10 points.

KLEANDI CANAJ, aged 27, of Balfour Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

JAMES ROBERT DUFFIELD, aged 28, of Ilex Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £320, surcharge £128, costs £85.

SIMON JAMES GATHERCOLE, aged 41, of Moulton Road, Holcot, registered sex offender failed to comply with notification requirements; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MARGARET ANN WRIGHT, aged 48, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85. Committed an offence while on a suspended sentence fined £120.

TRAFFORD COCKERILL, aged 18, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

DANIEL PAUL KEENAN, aged 40, of Wallbeck Close, Northampton, possession of cocaine and cannabis; fined £220, surcharge £80, costs £85.

AINARS LAUNERTS, aged 26, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85. Criminal damage; compensation of £500.

CRAIG JOHNSON, aged 32, of Victoria Street, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

MUKWANGALA MUKWATI, aged 34, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, six points.

ROBERT-SEBASTIAN REDIU, aged 23, of Campus Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

PIERS JOHN SEXTON, aged 39, of Bugbrooke Road, Gayton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

ZAMIN ALI J SYED, aged 25, of Langdale Road, Northampton, no insurance, illegally spaced registration mark; fined £660, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

MICHAEL JAMES TOMKINSON, aged 58, of The Causeway, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ATTILA TOTH, aged 33, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

MARIAN COSTIN TRAISTARU, aged 33, of Dunster Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NEIL MATTHEW BOWN, aged 44, of Greenhills Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

ION DAMASCHIN, aged 26, of Lasham Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; fined £382, surcharge £153, costs £90, six points.

CALLUM CAMERON EAST, aged 22, of Waynflete Avenue, Brackley, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90, three points.

KURTISH BILALI, aged 21, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NATHAN CLARKE, aged 23, of Friars Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DEAN SCOTT FRANCIS, aged 36, of Longland Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

IONUT HARJANU, aged 36, of Upper Thrift Street, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ALI GEORGE O'DRISCOLL, aged 28, of Randall Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANIEL JOHN KING, aged 47, of Collins Hill, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 52 weeks, costs £60.

LIONEL WILLIAMS, aged 33, Pyramid Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, fined £80, costs £60.

KLEVIS KURPREKA, Butts Croft Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

ALEXANDRU MEREACRE, aged 32, of York Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £80, costs £60.

ION CHERDIVARA, aged 25, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely several black refuse sacks containing domestic general rubbish and left it in on the pavement on Pinewood Road; fined £220, surcharge £58, costs £1,362.50.

■ These cases were heard on May 10

LAUREN MARIE TALBOT, aged 39, of Shelley Street, Northampton, stole minced meat value of £3.00 belonging to Asda, three counts of assault by beating, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

CHARLIE WALKER, aged 27, of Inglewood Court, Northampton, two counts of assaulting police officers; 24 weeks in prison, compensation of £350.

SYLVIA ELIZABETH JOHNSTON, Kingsley Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community protection notice by being drunk and consuming alcohol in a public place; Criminal Behaviour Order made for two years, fined £100, costs £85.

MICHAEL ANDREW FORTUNE, aged 50, of Manor Road, Moulton, assault; discharged conditionally for nine months, fined £100, surcharge £26, costs £350.

MICHAEL ANTHONY BENNETT, aged 62, of Hemens Road, Daventry, non-payment of fine; seven days in prison.

LEWIS HEDLEY AVERY, aged 29, of Grants Hill Way, Woodford Halse, failed to stop after an accident; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £200, five points.

IOAN FLORIN HUSAR, aged 34, of Freehold Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, drove an unlicensed vehicle, no MoT, drove with an unrestrained child; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.