Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley, Weedon, Hardingstone

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 15

SIMON TURAY, aged 45, of HMP Peterborough, possession of crack cocaine; to be detained in the courthouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CALLUM GORDON, aged 33, of no fixed abode, drove while disqualified, failed to provide a specimen of blood, no insurance, 26 weeks in prison, fined £300, disqualified for three years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

DANIEL IOANA, aged 22, of Great Meadow, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £600, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

BIANCA CHANTAE STERLING, aged 34, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, stole products value £43.96 from Co-op on November 11, 2022, failed to surrender to custody; community order, compensation of £50, costs £150.

HANNIEL ASARE, aged 25, of Middlemarch, Northampton, no insurance, defective headlamps, registration mark not properly illuminated; fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services £48, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEIL PETER DUGUID, aged 65, of Back Lane, Hardingstone, non-compliant registration mark; fined £54, surcharge £22, costs £85.

DUMITRU CATARAU, aged 25, of Barnhill Square, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

ALEX IONUT CORCOVEANU, aged 11, of Watkin Terrace, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

TROY PAUL DAVID, aged 22, of Danefield Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALEXANDRU VALENTINE ENE, aged 21, of Weedon Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £220, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

ROBERT GABRIEL FERARU, aged 18, of Wellington Street, Northampton, no insurance, non-compliant registration mark; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

TARKHAN JALIL HAMAAMIN, aged 30, of Ingleborough Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to comply with a no right turn traffic sign; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

ADRIAN IORDACHI, aged 22, of Grove Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LINDA JEGERE, aged 36, of Denbigh Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JEFFERY KING GATABAKI KIBUE, aged 21, of Maidencastle, Northampton, speeding; fined £96, surcharge £38, costs £90, three points.

MUHAMMAD SUHEL MIAH, aged 34, of Overstone Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £90, three points.

LEONARD-ADRIAN MOISE, aged 25, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, not wearing a seat belt; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARIUS NEDELCU, aged 32, of Northcote Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDRU-ARON NICULAE, aged 21, of Winchester Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NICUSOR OLTEANU, aged 50, of Poole Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

ABDUL QAHIR SAHAK, aged 32, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, direction indicator not in good working order side marker lamp not in good working order; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHAUN STEWART SHARP, aged 48, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £224, surcharge £89, costs £90, six points.

ADAM MATTHEW SMART, aged 27, of Market Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

SANDRA EWA SULKOWSKA, aged 34, of Sheep Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £492, surcharge £196, costs £90, six points.

LEE RICHARD VAN HOOF, aged 46, of Copse Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VALERII ZHDOVANU, aged 18, of Orchard Street, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £90, six points.

DOUGAL BARRONS, aged 60, of Woodend Grange, Brackley, speeding; fined £615, surcharge £246, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ALEX CAMENITA FRUNZA, aged 25, of Spelhoe Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VAGANTAS LAURINAVICUS, aged 31, of Bridge Street, Weedon, speeding; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARK CHRISTOPHER STANTON, aged 37, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £390, surcharge £156, costs £90, six points.

BUDICA TATARASANU, aged 71, of Perry Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

DANIEL STEPHEN WEEKES, aged 33, of St Albans Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SHANNON WALKER, aged 29, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HARLEY LOUISE O’SHEA, aged 26, of Mill Lane, Brackley, failed to comply with a community order; 266 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on August 16

ALAIN ROUL-LEMOS, aged 46, of no fixed abode, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £200, six points.

GEORGE SIMANDAN, aged 48, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, two counts of dishonestly making a false statement or representation to the Department for Work and Pensions with a view to obtaining a Universal Credit Advance payment; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £90, costs £85.

JASON BRITTAIN, aged 41, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, stole food to the value of £68.20 from Tesco, committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence; community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, compensation of £70, costs £230.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.