Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley, Overstone and Chapel Brampton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 8

MASON JACKSON, aged 19, of Northcote Street, Northampton, displayed threatening / abusive writing / sign / visible representation likely to cause harassment / alarm / distress; fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services £32, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

LIAM LAWLESS, aged 35, of Blacksmith Way, Woodford Halse, drug-driving; fined £161, surcharge £64, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

SASHA JENNINGS, aged 24, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order, fined £451, surcharge £180, costs £85, disqualified fornine 12 months.

JADE COTTINGHAM, aged 31,of Dairy Meadow Court, Northampton, two counts of using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, drunk and disorderly, conditionally discharged for 18 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

ZAKI ABDI, aged 18, of Grafton Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

TIA PRENDIVILLE, aged 34, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, aggravated assault of a police officer by beating; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

IGOR BARCOVSCHII, aged 25, of Furniss Drive, Daventry, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 24 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 42 months.

JERRY CONNORS, aged 37, of Middlemore, Northampton, two counts of assault; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £200.

BARRY WILLIAM PALLANT, aged 57, of Fieldmill Road, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on June 9

COLM HYLAND, aged 43, of no fixed abode, two counts of stealing three bottles of Playboy perfume value from Superdrug value £165, fraud by using stolen bank card, failed to surrender to custody; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation £191.60, costs £150, surcharge £114.

LEE ANNAND, aged 35, of Middlemore, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison, disqualified for 1,503 days, surcharge £154.

JORDAN GRIFFITHS aged 37, of Military Road, Northampton, two counts of harassment and breach of court order; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ELLIOTT FRANCIS RICHMOND BURNHAM, aged 28, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage, assaulting a police officer, two counts of assaulting a police officer by beating, resisted police; community order with 12 weeks curfew requirement and electronic monitoring, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £620.

BARRY JOHN SHEEHAN, aged 44, of no fixed abode, stole beer and alcohol from Premier Shop, stole four bottles of Corona from Premier Shop, two counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, possession of cannabis; 11 weeks in prison, fined £270, surcharge £154, costs £310, compensation of £35.

Ricky LEE SCARLEY, aged 44, of Old Quarry Court, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of cannabis; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

RUSIAN CAPATINA, aged 36, of Yeoman Meadow, Northampton, drove with no insurance, fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RevSARA PATRICIA CLIFF, aged 57, of Wodhams Drive, Brackley, speeding; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £90, three points.

HARRISON EDWIN ARTER, aged 18, of Flanders Way, Brackley, speeding; fined £81, surcharge £32, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

CASEY DIBRA, aged 21, of Pitsford Road, Chapel Brampton, no insurance, speeding; fined £383, surcharge £153, costs £90, disqualified for 14 days.

KI HERITAGE, aged 18, of Pyramid Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

AYAN ALI, aged 33, of Camborne Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £63, surcharge £25, costs £90, three points.

KAREN MATTHEWS, aged 61, of Sywell Road, Overstone, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, three points.

■ These cases were heard on June 10

JUSTIN LEE HIBBERT, aged 36, of no fixed abode, criminal damage, resisted police; fined £92, compensation of £100, surcharge £37, costs £300.

JUSTIN LEE HIBBERT, aged 36, of no fixed address; registered sex offender failed to comply with notification requirements, discharged conditionally for 12 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.