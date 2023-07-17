■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 3

WAYNE SMITH, aged 30, of Talbot Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, Crown Prosecution Services costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

HARRY NEWMAN, aged 18, of Churchill Road, Earls Barton, three counts of drug-driving, no insurance; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

DANIEL JARZAB, aged 43, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £426, surcharge surcharge £170, costs £85.

JOHN MORGAN, aged 38, of Hervey Street, Northampton, assault by beating; 120 days alcohol abstinence with monitoring, compensation £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

RAFAL WOLAN, aged 26, of Hood Street, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.

IVAN CIRNAT, aged 32, of Preston Court, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £614, surcharge £245, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months,

PATRICK COLLINS, aged 52, of Cranford Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.

CLAUDIU DUMITRU, aged 25, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, stole drills and batteries value £163 from Homebase; fined £250, compensation £163, surcharge £100, costs £85.

DELROY FERNANDES, aged 44, of St George Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85, six points.

SARAH McCANN, aged 35, of No fixed abode, on May 23 stole nine bottles of Ciroc vodka value £315 from Asda and six Ciroc Vodka value £210 from Asda, on June 5 stole Lenor Unstoppables value £10 from One Stop, on June 6 stole washing powder, Lenor Unstoppable, snacks and sandwiches value unknown from Co-op, , on June 10 stole chilled meat value £17.80 from One Stop, on June 12 stole coffee, washing powders, flapjacks and a chocolate bar value £69 from Co-op, on June 12, stole steak, chicken breasts and liquid detergents value £56.10 from Tesco, on June 16 stole liquid detergent value £34.50 from TESCO, on July 1 stole household products and a chocolate bar value unknown from One Stop; 64 weeks in prison.

DARREN KIMPTON, aged 37, of no fixed abode, burglary; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, compensation £96.96.

IULIAN BURUIANA, aged 28, of The Avenue, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 60 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ELIJAH LAWAL, aged 21, of Lauderdale Avenue, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

COLIN WILLIAM DEAMER, aged 51, of Benbow Close, Daventry, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £185, disqualified for 20 months.

DANIEL GABRIEL VICIA, aged 42, of Dent Close, Northampton, drove with no insurance; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

JONATHAN ALFRED COMPTON JAMES, aged 37, of Manning Way, Long Buckby, assault by beating, drove stolen golf buggy at Silverstone circuit; 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £310, compensation £150.

TYRELL MARS, aged 21, of Longmead Court, Northampton, carried a bladed article; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £400.

SARAH McCANN, aged 35, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence; 64 weeks in prison.

DOBRE ALEXANDRA, aged 19, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Aldi, Earl Street, and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

HASSAN ALI, aged 36, of Hunter Street, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Esquires Cafe and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

IWONA ALUSZYK, aged 39, of Queens Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Grosvenor Centre and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

ALEX AVDIJEWS, aged 42, of Hunter Street, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in Hunter Street and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

ELENA FLORA, aged 55, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside the Job Centre and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

JULIANN FYFFE, aged 47, of St Edmunds Street, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Metro Bank and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

MARIA GHEORGE, aged 27, of Talbot Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Grosvenor Centre and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

OZI HAYES, aged 29, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside JS Sports and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

TANI HILA, aged 40, of Agnes Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Trickers, St Michael's Road, and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

POL RICHARD ILIUTA, aged 26, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Ladbrokes, Wellingborough Road, and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

PETROS KORRAS, aged 22, of Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Esquires Cafe and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

VALERI LIMANITS, aged 44, of Shelley Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Greggs, Abington Street, and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

MIHAELA MARIN, aged 40, of Poole Street, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Clarks, Abington Street, and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

LOUISE MERRY, aged 48, of Perceval Close, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Holland & Barrett, Abington Street, and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

SILVIAN CSMON MITROI, aged 35, of Cowper Street, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Baltika off licence, Kettering Road, and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

RAPHEL MOLOWSKI, aged 24, of Sheep Street, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Costcutter, Kettering Road, and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

WAQAR RASHEED, aged 38, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Wilko, Gold Street, and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

STEVEN ROBERTS, aged 38, of Edgemont Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in Dunster Street and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

ALANI STEINS, aged 47, of Hamsterly Park, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Quest, Abington Street, and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

REMUS UDILA, aged 44, of Tower Square, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Mach, St Giles Street, and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

REBECCA VARNSVERRY, aged 42, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Aldi, Earl Street, and left it there; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

LADY ELIZABETH KISHA EDWARDS, aged 54, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £48, six points.

LAURA ANNE JONES, aged 30, of Elm Drive, Brackley, speeding; fined £72, surcharge £28, three points.

■ These cases were heard on July 4

NICOLAE IORDACHI, aged 21, of Grove Road, Northampton, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; 24 weeks in prison, costs £85, disqualified for 877 days.

JULIA NASH, aged 20, of no fixed abode, between June 1 and June 5, 2023, stole stole items estimated value of £540 from Marks & Spencer, on June 15 stole meat value £91 from Marks & Spencer; fined £fine: £150, compensation £540, surcharge £60, costs £85.

RYAN MURTON, aged 40, of Rosedale Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, 10 points.

SERGIU MIDINSCHI, aged 42, of Cranstoun Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £553, surcharge £221, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

MOHAMMED ABUSHAKER, aged 27, of Alexander Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £40.

DUMITRU MEREACRE, aged 22, of Rickyard Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

RICHARD RONNIE HORNE, aged 45, of Arthur Street, Northampton, carried a loaded air rifle in public; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £200.

IBRAHIM MORAD, aged 31, of Burwood Road, Northampton, breached court order; fined £50, costs £177.

DANIEL LEE STRATFORD, aged 43, of Mitchell Close, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating, drunk and disorderly, possession of cannabis; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £170.

STEPHEN PATRICK JAMES GREAVES, aged 67, of West Haddon Road, Guilsborough, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £620, three points.

COLIN MUNTEANU, aged 30, of Tarrant Close, Moulton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, failed to surrender to custody; fined £2,300, surcharge £900, costs £500, disqualified for 12 months.

EDITH ATTAMA, aged 47, of Black Cat Drive, Upton, drove without due care and attention, no insurance, no MoT; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85, nine points.

LEWIS WILLIAM PETERSON, aged 23, of Farmbrook Court, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £85, six points.

CONSTANTIN GALESCU, aged 31, of James Walk Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £750, surcharge £300, costs £300, six points.

NASARI IBRAHYIM, aged 30, of Franklin Street, Northampton, breached community order; costs £60.

MARIANA DUMITRU, aged 34, of Military Road, Northampton, deposited controlled waste in vicinity of Bat & Wickets pub without authority; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £1,250.

■ These cases were heard on July 5

STEFFAN TONY STRATFORD, aged 44, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, stole coffee from Tesco value £21.60, committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence; 15 weeks in prison, compensation £21.60.

FINLAY SHARPLES, aged 39, of no fixed abode, criminal damage; four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation £500.

CONSTANTIN BORTA, aged 32 of The Stour, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, disqualified for 27 months.

DYLAN McILROY, aged 25, of Hester Street, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

RICHARD WILLIAMS, aged 49, of Ripon Close, Northampton, failed to stop a vehicle when instructed by police, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to stop after an accident; 12 weeks in prison, disqualified for 36 months.

AMY FREESTONE, aged 30, of High Street, Harrington, drink-driving; fined £392, surcharge £121, costs £310, disqualified for 26 months.

JEFF KALU, aged 48, of Oak Grove, Northampton, assault by beating, carried a bladed article; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £300.

AIVARS SAVELJEVS, aged 55, of Ashcroft Gardens, Northampton, aggravated assault pf an police officer, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 20 weeks in prison, disqualified for 60 months, compensation £100.

RACHEL LOUISE BETTERIDGE, aged 41, of Penfold Close, Northampton, theft; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £150.

SULLIMAN HAMMED, aged 18, of Woodside Avenue, Northampton, rode an electric scooter with no insurance; fined £100, surcharge £40, six points.

MICHAEL JENSON, aged 32, of Narrowboat Lane, Northampton, fraud by making a false representation to gain an offer of employment; 24 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.