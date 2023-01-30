Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley, Kislingbury, Greens Norton and Earls Barton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 17

MOHAMMED AHMADI, aged 20, of Greatfield Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £48, Crown Prosecution Service costs £90, six points.

GONI ATCHA, aged 58, of Marshleys Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LUKE ANTHONY PAUL DAMON BAILEY, aged 35, of Drake Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £297, surcharge £118, costs £90, six points.

DAN BALIN, aged 22, of Sladeswell Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

IOSIF BOLOHAN, aged 45, of Cloutsham Street, Northampton, failed to comply with red light pelican crossing signal, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £366, surcharge £146, costs £90, three points.

CRISTIN BOTNARI, aged 28, of Greendale Square, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £560, surcharge £224, costs £90, six points.

STACEY NICOLA BROWN, aged 37, Welton Road, Braunston, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £90, six points.

KRASIMIR ANDREEVA CHERNEVA, aged 31, of North Holme Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

FELIX MATTHEW DELANEY, aged 52, of Ditchford Close, Northampton, speeding, drove while using a handheld mobile telephone; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, six points.

JOHN DORAN, aged 28, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

LISA JANE DUXBURY, aged 37, of Claregate, Northampton, speeding; fined £107, surcharge £34, three points.

SADIAN FINDIKU, aged 36, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90, six points.

SCOTT FLAHERTY, aged 34, of Eden Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DUMITRU GHIBUSI, aged 25, of Dunster Street, Northampton, defective tyre, noncompliant registration mark; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

HEKURAN HAZIZAJ, aged 38, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton,drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

IONEL IOAN, aged 25, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, four points.

RAMIN KARIMI, aged 26, of Kettering Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

CLIVE LAMPITT, aged 58, of Old Brewery Walk, Brackley, speeding; fined £83, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ELIZABETH LAWES, aged 53, of Preston Capes Road, Church Stowe, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

BEVERLY LENNOX, aged 64, of Bodleian Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £70, surcharge £28, three points.

IESHA MCCLEAN, aged 27, of Golding Crescent, Earls Barton, drove without due care and attention; fined £116, surcharge £46, costs £90, five points.

NAIMAH YASMIN MIAH, aged 27, of Homestead Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JAMES EDWARD ORMOND MICHEL, aged 44, of Middle Greeve, Northampton, speeding; fined £192, surcharge £76, costs £90, three points.

NAOMI MILLER, aged 43, of The Medway, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ABDUL FORKHAN MOHAMMED, aged 24, of Kettering Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £90, six points.

IONUT-MARIUS MOISE, aged 30, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ALEXANDRU MORARI, aged 36, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CLEMENT MUTANGANA, aged 38, of Kennet Green, Northampton, no insurance; fined £496, surcharge £198, costs £90, six points.

SAMANTHA JANE PARKES, aged 33, of Bengal View, Greens Norton, speeding; fined £53, surcharge £21, three points.

HANNAH PITT, aged 36, of Mill Road, Kislingbury, drove while using a mobile telephone; fined £76, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

REBECCA PRIEST, aged 55, of Scribers Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

THOMAS RADCLIFFE, aged 30, of Clarke Court, Earls Barton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

KENNY JEREMIAH RICO, aged 28, of Abbotsbury Drive, Daventry, speeding; fined £142, surcharge £56, costs £90, three points.

SEAN ANTHONY RILEY, aged 40, of Somerset Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Dr ANIL SACHDEV, aged 36, of Gladiator Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, five points.

AARON STACEY, aged 37, of Whitfield Road, Biddlesden, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JAMES SWEENEY, aged 41, of Ward Street, Earls Barton, drove without due care and attention; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JAMIE TOMPKINS, aged 37, of Croft Meadow Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

VIKTORS VOLASCUKS, aged 47, of Perry Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

EDWARD CHRISTOPHER WARD, aged 35, of Crestwood Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £149, surcharge £59, costs £90, three points.

SIMON WILLIAM WELCH, aged 34, of Cardigan Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, non compliant registration mark; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

JONATHAN WOOLF, aged 41, of Birch Barn Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

IGLI CANI, aged 26, of Kettering Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

TWAHAH RASHID, aged 21, of The Haystack, Lang Farm, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DEAN ALAN STAGG, aged 32, of Hawkstone Close, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £155, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ADEDEJI ERINLE, aged 31, of Euston Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £300, disqualified for 17 months.

ANDREW JAMES HARVEY, aged 37, of Newby Court, Northampton, assault by beating, criminal damage, breached suspended sentence order, 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £320.

RICKY LEE JOHN ALLSOPP, aged 34, of Lady Croft, Daventry, breached court order; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £310.

MARTIN TONY PURSGLOVE, aged 28, of Maidencastle, Northampton, breached suspended sentence order; fined £250.

MATTEO POLIFONTE, aged 39, of Poplar Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on January 18

RICKY BRIAN BRADSHAW, aged 57, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, used an e-scooter with no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, six points.

KELLY ANN FAULKNER, aged 45, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, used an e-scooter with no insurance on November 7, 2022; used an e-scooter with no insurance on November 17, 2022; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

MARIUS HOBJILA, aged 42, of Manor Road, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; 120 hours unpaid work, fined £200, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

JAMES ROONEY, aged 26, of Ecton Lane, Northampton, concerned in production of cannabis, drove otherwise in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; 60 hours unpaid work, fined £250, surcharge £114, costs £85, six points.

TONI MAHALA BATES, age 40, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, possession of a knife in public, possession of cannabis, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 26 weeks in prison.

STEPHEN JAMES NORRIE, aged 42, of Church Lane, Nether Heyford, drove while disqualified; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.