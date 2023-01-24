Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley and Earls Barton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 12

TONI BROWN, aged 39, of Townley Way, Earls Barton, drink-driving; fined £207, surcharge £83, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

MANUEL ARMANDO SANTOS, aged 49, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, three points.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

TAMAS ALEKSZA, aged 20, of Howard Close, Daventry, criminal damage to a police car; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £78, surcharge £22, costs £85.

JOE SHORT, aged 26, of Duston Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

JOSEPHINE BOATENG, aged 47, of Conyngham Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

PHILLIP LEE COWDELL, aged 43, of Cotton End, Northampton, stole alcohol and food value £29.95 from Far Cotton Food & Wine; fined £70, compensation of £29.95, surcharge £28, costs £85.

DEVONTE DENNIS ASKEW-ATHERTON, aged 20, of Brackenfield Square, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for nine months, surcharge £26, costs £85

DAMION ANDREW CARVELL, aged 29, of no fixed abode, breached court order; two weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on January 13

KELVIN OWUSU BAFFOUR, aged 22, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, no insurance; costs £310, disqualified for 14 days.

CHRISTOPHER DORAN, aged 31, of Broadway, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £239, surcharge £34, costs £250, five points.

GARY PHILLIP BERRILL, aged 60, of Spencer Street, Northampton, harassment; community order, surcharge £95.

MIRANDA FAITH GAISFORD, aged 34, of no fixed abode; failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

SAID RAMAZANI, aged 47, of Glan Y Mor Terrace, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

MARGARET JOY ELCOCK, aged 60, of Ashby Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SAMUEL GEORGE GRIMES, aged 35, of Queensland Gardens, Northampton, noncompliant registration mark; fined £60, surcharge £40.

ROBERT JOHN HARFORD, aged 39, of Knights Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

NATHAN JORDAN HICKS, aged 31,of Grange Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £90, six points.

Sarah JANE BRADY, aged 29, of Everdon Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

NATANAEL ALEXANDRU NISTOR, aged 23, of Southampton Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £90, six points.

SYED ALI RAZA, aged 26, of Pell Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

LLOYD ALDANA, aged 31, of Halse Road, Brackley, no insurance; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £90, disqualified for 21 days.

ALEXANDRU EATICA, aged 32, of Pyramid Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, disqualified for 21 days.

NATASHA ANNE McKIM, aged 44, of Hayman Road, Brackley, no insurance on March 6, 2022; , no insurance on March 16, 2022; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months. Disqualification obligatory due to repeat offending.

LAWRENCE GATEHI NJENGA, aged 26, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, no insurance; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.