These cases involving drink driving, assaults, criminal damage, threatening behaviour and riding a quad bike without due care and attention were among those dealt with at Northampton Magistrates’ Court…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 8

GEORGE HALE, aged 24, of Stirrup House, Northampton, criminal damage to a light switch; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

TONI MANDLEY, aged 31, of Betony Close, Northampton, criminal damage to windows and windshield of a vehicle to the value of approx £150, criminal damage to living room windows, front door window and a video doorbell to the value of approx £450; community order, compensation of £1,210.80, surcharge £114, costs £250.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

BEN FAULKNER, aged 34, of Lodge Road, Little Houghton, assault by beating of a woman; 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

MARGARET BRYAN, aged 77, of Delamere Road, Northampton, driver failed to report a road accident; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £130, six points.

MICHAEL JAMES GALLEAR, aged 59, of no fixed abode, breached a court order by attending a prohibited address; fined £50, costs £189.

ANTON CALDARAR, aged 19, of Great Holme Court, Northampton; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £130, six points.

PETER FALCO, aged 52, of Vernon Road, Towcester, speeding — 96mph exceeding 70mph legal limit; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £130, five points.

■ These cases were heard on January 9

JACK DAVID GAVAN, aged 27, of Grange Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; seven days in prison..

■ These cases were heard on January 10

DEL MULLEN, aged 49, of Robert Street, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine; fined £120, costs £85.

JONATHAN HUGHES, aged 40, of Avon Close, Daventry, drove a quad bike without due care and attention, failed to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by police, drove a vehicle when the registration mark failed to conform with regulations, fail to give information identifying a driver / rider when required; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £100, 10 points.

BARRY PALLANT, aged 59, of Fieldmill Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £80, compensation of £50, costs £85,.

JAMIE DORIS, aged 35, of Mortons Bush, Northampton, driver failed to provide specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so; four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £160, disqualified for 12 months.

LIAM UNDERWOOD, aged 34, of Woodford Street, Northampton, drink driving — 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeded the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £49, surcharge £20, costs £300, disqualified for 20 months.

ALEXANDRU INDOITU, aged 30, of Manorfield Close, Northampton, drink driving — 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £783, surcharge £313, costs £200, disqualified for 36 months,

LEWIS CAWTHORNE, aged 34, of Cox Gardens, Greens Norton, assault by beating of a woman, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; one week in prison, costs £85

OLIVER FALL, aged 35, of Allard Close, Northampton, two counts of driving a vehicle whie unfit through drugs; community order, disqualified for 24 months.

ANDREI SAMURAI, aged 32, of Nene Walk, Daventry, drink driving — 88 microgrammes of alcolhol per 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 46 months,

VITALIE CIORBA, aged 41, of Collmead Court, Northampton, drink driving — 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeded the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified period for 22 months.

SIMON COX, aged 50, of Hoe Way, Roade, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £85, six points.

ESTHER OLUWATISHE MODEDE aged 23, of Greenglades, Northampton, used a vehicle with insurance; fined £169, surcharge £68, costs £110, six points.

ADEMOLA GANIYU OYENIYAN, aged 48, of Dragonfly Way, Northampton, speeding — 54mph exceeding legal limit of 30mph; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £110, six points.

PIOTR DARIUSZ PASTERNAK, aged 52, of Moat Place, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, no MoT; fined £40, surcharge £48, costs £110.

PIOTR DARIUSZ PASTERNAK, aged 52, of Moat Place, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £80, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ONORIU-NICOLAE POPESCU, aged 32, of Johnson Court, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £83, surcharge £33, costs £110, six points.

STEVEN GEOFFREY PULLAN, aged 60, of Main Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JOSEPH ALAN PYE, aged 18, of Birchfield Crescent, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £286, surcharge £114, costs £110, six points.

JAMES ANTHONY SAWFORD, aged 82, of Billing Road, Northampton, speeding — 64mph exceeding legal limit of 50mph; fined £68, surcharge £27, costs £110, three points.

ABSHIR ABDI SHEIKH, aged 47, of Clare Street, Northampton, used a vehicle with two defective tyres; fined £532, surcharge £213, costs £110, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.