■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 9

STEPHEN VINE, aged 30, of no fixed abode, stole chocolates to the value of £168.20 from One Stop; fined £120, compensation £168.20,

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 43, of no fixed abode, breached criminal behaviour order; 26 weeks in prison; costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

ZAK KAZMI, aged 21, of Oakley Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32.

■ These cases were heard on December 11

RODNEY NEAL, aged 42, of Shadowfax Drive, Northampton, stole Amazon parcels of a value unknown; fined £80, costs £85.

THOMAS REED, aged 21, of The Ridings, Brixworth, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

BIJOY PHILIP, aged 43, of 38 The Severn, Daventry, drink driving, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

STEVEN HUGHES, aged 43, Ruskin Way, Daventry, drink driving; fined £672, disqualified for 18 months.

IONITA-LUCIAN BLANDU, of Baker Street, Northampton, drink driving; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

SHAUN BERRY, aged 46, of no fixed abode, damaged alcohol to the value of £83.50 belonging to Morrisons; fine £50, compensation £83.50, costs £85.

BRENDON O'CONNELL, aged 33, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on December 12

DANIEL STRATFORD, aged 40, of Kirton End, Northampton, drug driving; 175 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 48 months.

WARREN ENGLAND, aged 23, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £300, surcharge £120.

PHILIP HOLOD, aged 39, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, four counts of stealing alcohol from One Stop between September 26 and October 8, 2023, total value £460; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £460, costs £100.

ADAM HANLON, aged 56, of The Manor, Northampton, drink driving; fined £380, surcharge £152, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

MARTIN CHALKLEY, aged 36, of Sherwood Drive, Daventry, drink driving; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

WARREN HEFFORD, aged 23, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50

PARKASH SINGH, aged 48, of Prestbury Road, Duston, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; Fined £162, surcharge £65, costs £310, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.