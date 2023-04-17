■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on April 3

ADAM JAKE TATE, aged 23, of Barrack Road, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £80, compensation of £81, surcharge £32, costs £85.

DANIELLE BILLINGHAM, aged 31, of Patterdale Walk, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £120.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

Andrew BRIAN HOLLIS, aged 45, of Raynsford Road, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance, no MoT; fined £215, surcharge £86, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

TURELL MARK JACKSON, aged 24, c/o Market Street, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £85.

BRIAN MICHAEL DAVID MOODY, aged 30, of no fixed abode, carried an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a blue handled screwdriver, in public; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

GREGORY JAMES MacKENZIE, aged 58, of King Street, Earls Barton, threatened to kill, two counts of criminal damage, carried an offensive weapon; 12 months in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £200, surcharge £187, costs £85.

TANYA LEIGH DAWES, aged 36, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, stole bottles of alcohol and kids clothing from Sainsbury, Brackley, 50 hours unpaid work, compensation of £590.

Christina KELLY, aged 31, of Berrywood Drive, Duston, five counts of assaulting emergency workers; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £500, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MONIQUE VIDAL, aged 31, of Raeburn Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £161, surcharge £64, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

SAMUEL THORNE, aged 22, of Faracre Court, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £184, surcharge £74, costs £90, three points.

DELWAR HOSSAIN MAMUN, aged 28, of Tyes Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £320, surcharge £128, costs £90, six points.

DAVID CHARLES WINDRAM, aged 65, of Turn Furlong, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW JAMES BROCKWAY, aged 36, of South View, Harpole, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.

NATHAN EGAN, aged 31, of Eton Close, Weedon, drove without due care and attention; fined £261, surcharge £104, costs £110, six points.

RHYS AUSTIN KELLY, aged 21, of Cowgill Close, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident, no MoT; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £110, six points.

JACK STONE, aged 27, of East Rising, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £110, three points.

JOSHUA SUMMERSCALES, aged 27, of Campbell Close, Towcester, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £110, six points.

VOI TECHNOLOGY LTD, of Wardour Street, London, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £110.

■ These cases were heard on April 4

NATHAN ADAMS, aged 25, of Louise Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

DANIEL ANTHONY ARBITER, aged 35, of Vernon Walk, Northampton, possession of amphetamine, possession of cannabis; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85.

BRODIE GLAHOLM, aged 24, of Cyril Street, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, carrying an offensive weapon; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

VATIN TOMA, aged 25, of Winchester Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £807, surcharge £323, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

KORY GILMOUR, aged 23, of North Road, Earls Barton, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ARTUR BALAN, aged 35, of Essex Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

KOBI BENJAMIN BIVENS, aged 21, of Mackintosh Drive, Earls Barton, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90, six points.

CHLOE GRACE CANNON, aged 25, of Blanchard Close, Wootton, speeding; fined £72, surcharge £28, three points.

RITA OWUSU DANSO, aged 26, of Harefield Road, Northampton, drove without reasonable consideration for other persons using a road, speeding; fined £393, surcharge £157, costs £90, five points.

MARIAN DANU, aged 43, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JEFFREY DAVIES, aged 51, of The Cherwell, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

PHILIPA ENNIN, aged 36, of Harebell Road, Wootton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £90, three points.

KWADWO ESSEL, aged 45, of London Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £430, surcharge £172, costs £90, six points.

DECLAN LEE FENNON, aged 22, of Parkside, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £90, eight points.

LIDA GHEONEA, aged 54, of Kingsland Gardens, Northampton, rode a pedal cycle on a footpath; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90.

ATHARSH GOPALAKRISHNAN, aged 26,of Wellington Street, Northampton, rode in a rear seat of a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £90.

JOANNE CLAIRE GOVIER, aged 36, of Denmark Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

RACHEL HOEDEMAKER, aged 39, of Marshleys Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

JAYKE HOPKINS, aged 33, of Coronation Road, Newnham, speeding; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £90, four points.

CRISTACHE ILIE, aged 32, of Bordeaux Close, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

AIVORAS JURTIES, aged 34, of Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

LARRY CONNORS, aged 24, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, no insurance on December 24, 2022, carried a child in a vehicle who was not wearing an appropriate seat belt; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for 24 months due to repeat offending.

LARRY CONNORS, aged 24, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, no insurance on September 28, 2022; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

THOMAS CRAWLEY, aged 28, of The Cherwell, Daventry, speeding; fined £118, surcharge £47, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

FLORIN GHEORGHE, aged 34, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on December 4, 2022, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90,

FLORIN GHEORGHE, aged 34, of Wellington Street, Northampton, no insurance on December 13, 2022; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RACHEL MITTON, aged 34, of Quantock Crescent, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GRAEME NADIN, aged 52, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

SIMON CRAIG ODELL, aged 35, of Hemans Road, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £140, surcharge £56, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

THEO PALACHE, aged 34, of Milton Street North, Northampton, no insurance; surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

ASHLEY PEARCE, aged 27, of School Lane, Hartwell, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

