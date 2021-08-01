Who's been in court from Northampton, Blisworth, Sywell and Boughton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 21

Luke Day, aged 37, of Campbell Street, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £180, pay a surcharge to fund victim services £34, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Colum Shay Ward, aged 23, of Mounts Court, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order; eight weeks in prison suspended for two years, costs £60.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates Court

■ These cases were heard on July 22

Anna Rutherford, aged 42, of Campbell Street, Northampton, criminal damage to a window; discharged conditionally for six months, compensation of £100, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Thomas James Parbery, aged 28, of no fixed abode; possession of a small bag of cannabis; fined £80.

Vincent Miguel Curran, aged 27, of Arthur Street, Northampton, breached sexual harm prevention order; failed to comply with community order; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, fined £100, surcharge £128.

Christopher Coyne, aged 25, of Vicarage Road, Yardley Gobion, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, failed to surrender to custody, possession of cannabis; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, community order with 250 hours unpaid work, fined £400, compensation of £175, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on July 23

Gregory Halcrow, aged 43, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £80, costs £60.

Lee Michael Smith, aged 39, of Faraday Close, Northampton, breached court order; fined £50.

John Philip Howard, aged 33, of Ashcroft Gardens, Northampton, assault by beating; 14 weeks in prison; surcharge £128, costs £300.

Kenneth George Luckman, aged 66, of The Weavers, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £620, ten penalty points.

Richard Alan Briggs, aged 61, of Birchfield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £384, surcharge £38, costs £85, three penalty points.

Amanda Jane Iris Madero, aged 61, of Oak Avenue, Blisworth, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85, three penalty points.

Oleg Proca, aged 45, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

William Joseph Schryver, aged 39, of Sorrel Crescent, Wootton, speeding; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £85, three penalty points.

Andreea Bianca Timofte, aged 31, of Dixon Road, Boughton, drove without due care and attention, no insurance; fined £533, surcharge £53, costs £85, six penalty points.

Annette Osborne, aged 62, of Ecton Lane, Sywell, speeding; fined £157, a surcharge £34, costs £85, three penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on July 24

Alexander Edward Gordon Barron, aged 29, of Billing Road, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £825, surcharge £83, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

Katarzyna Barbara Kaim, aged 35, of Duke Street, Northampton, owner of a large dog out of control which caused injury to a person; fined £150, compensation of £200.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.