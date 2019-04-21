Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

FEBRUARY 27

Northampton Magistrates Court

Lorone Styles, aged 35, of New Birdlake View, Northampton, had an offensive weapon in a public place; fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Lewis Hearne, aged 25, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, licence endorsed with six points.

Danut Singheorghe, aged 52, of Great Holme Court, Northampton, driving at 40mph in a 30mph zone; fined £70, surcharge £30, licence endorsed with three points.

Colum Ward, aged 21, of Mounts Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light; fined £40, surcharge £30, licence endorsed with three points.

Michael Burton, aged 56, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, failed to identify a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Farjana Miah, aged 30, of Barrack Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Nicole Whitson, aged 23, of North Oval, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Dan Ravasila, aged 24, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, driving while using a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £30, cost £85, licence endorsed for six months.

Jeffrey Davies, aged 48, of Howard Close, Daventry, used violence to enter property; community order to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Zac Harris, aged 20, of Naseby Street, Northampton, assault; community order made to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85.

David Sweeney, aged 32, of Wrekin Close, Northampton, damaged a front door; conditional discharge for 18 months, surcharge £20, costs £85.

FEBRUARY 28

Mohammed Ahmed, aged 25, of Briton Road, Northampton, driving without due care and attention; fined £95, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Mark Chambers, aged 30, of Southolme Court, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, compensation £100, surcharge £115, costs £85.

Daniel Martin, aged 31, c/o Murray Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order;costs £60.

Zoe Finch, aged 20, of Docklewell Close, Towcester, in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit; fined £250, surcharge £30, costs £100, licence endorsed with 10 points.

Cory Gough, aged 20, of Admirals Way, Daventry, had a knife in a public place; community order made to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Justin Greatorex, aged 21, of Park View, Moulton, drug-driving; fined £275, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Muna Kanyama, aged 22, of Althorp Road, assault; jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, compensation £104, surcharge £115, costs £250.

Kristaps Cerpe, aged 28, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, sexually touching a woman without consent; community order made to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, compensation £500.

Karl Spear, aged 38, of no fixed abode, stole two bottles of vodka fro mWaitrose; community order made, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Dean Gray, aged 29, of Cotswold Avenue, Northampton, offensive behaviour; jailed for 20 weeks, compensation £250.

Anthony Reed, aged 62, of Tonmead Road, Northampton, assault; conditional discharge for 12 months, compensation £100.

Simon Munns, aged 47, of Heron Way, Northampton, had a knife in a public place without good authority; jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, surcharge £115, costs £250.

Gugulehu Moyo, aged 49, of South Terrace, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £200, banned from driving for 12 months.