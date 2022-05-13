Where every robbery took place in Northampton in March, according to latest figures from police

The Police UK website has revealed where every robbery in Northampton took place in March 2022, the latest month available for statistics.

In total, there were 13 robberies during the month.

In May, chief constable for Northamptonshire Police, Nick Adderley revealed his priorities for the coming three years in the county.

He said he had “widened the net on crimes” where Northamptonshire Police will focus its greatest attention on serious, violent and organised crime over the next three years.

Violence against women and girls and drugs harm are also identified as “Matters of Priority”, which the chief pledged will be the “focus of relentless activity between now and 2025.”

Previously, priorities have changed on an annual basis. But the new three-year plan has added extra scope of previous targets, which included knife crime, anti-social behaviour and domestic abuse.

1. Abington Street A robbery was reported in Abington Street in March 2022 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Billing Road A robbery was reported in Billing Road in March 2022 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Bouverie Street A robbery was reported in Bouverie Street in March 2022 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Bridge Street A robbery was reported at the bottom of Bridge Street in March 2022 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales