West Northants shows support for Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week 2023

Running from 3 to 9 July, ASB Awareness Week 2023 aims to encourage communities to take a stand against ASB and highlight the actions that can be taken by those experiencing it.

WNC, working alongside partners including Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Partnership Homes (NPH), has organised a series of events which will take place throughout the week including increased ASB patrols in town centres and community engagement sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WNC’s ASB Case Managers will be on board the NPH Community Bus which will be visiting areas across Northampton throughout the week offering advice and guidance around ASB and how to report it.

NPH Community Bus

Free2Talk will also be hosting free Street Sports sessions for children aged 8 to 11 years and 12+ years in Kingsthorpe, Thorplands and Kings Heath and a Police and Fire engagement session will be held at Daventry Skate Park.

Cllr David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: “Anti-social behaviour is not a low-level crime. It can have a devastating and long-lasting impact on the lives of victims and communities and can be a precursor to more serious crime.

“I am pleased we are supporting this important campaign and working alongside partners to develop joint approaches across communities to deal with the growing challenges around ASB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We strongly urge members of the public not to suffer in silence if they experience ASB and to report all incidents to our anti-social behaviour team via our website, or to the Police if people feel that they are at immediate risk or in danger.”