Wellingborough yobs abuse disabled man before assaulting him

Croyland Park, Wellingborough.

Three yobs left a disabled man with visible bruising after throwing a can at him when he asked them to back off.

Today (June 25) police launched an appeal for information after the incident in Croyland Park, which took place between 2pm and 4pm on June 7.

Police said a group of three young people called the victim a derogatory name relating to his disability.

When he asked them to back off they responded by throwing a can of drink at at him, causing visible bruising to his ribs.

A police spokesman said: "Two of the offenders were white males and the other was a girl, of dual heritage, about 5ft 8in.

"All were in their mid-teens."