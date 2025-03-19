Wellingborough victims tricked out of £15,000 by criminals pretending to be police officers

A warning has been issued as fraudsters impersonate police and bank staff

Detectives have issued a warning about criminals pretending to be police officers or bank staff in order to defraud vulnerable people.

On Sunday, March 16, Northants Police received two reports of people in Wellingborough being tricked out of large sums of cash in so-called courier frauds.

Both victims had been contacted by telephone by people claiming to be from police forces, asking them to withdraw cash as part of undercover operations, which was later collected from their homes by a courier.

One victim handed over £10,000 in total, and the other lost £5,000.

Courier fraud offences can also involve people being asked to purchase high value items like gold and designer watches, which are then handed over to the criminals as ‘evidence’.

With investigations into the offences underway, Northants Police is reminding people to talk to relatives, friends and neighbours to help them spot and avoid such crimes.

Detective Inspector Tania Ash, of the force’s economic crime unit, said: “People running courier frauds are sophisticated criminals who sound very plausible, tricking and coercing victims into handing over their money believing they are doing something good.

“Offenders tend to target people in the same area to make collecting the cash easier, so we really need people to help spread the word that the police would never ask anyone to withdraw or transfer cash, or hand over their bank cards, nor would bank staff or any other official bodies.

“If you receive an unexpected phone call from someone claiming to be from the police and are in doubt about who you are speaking to, please hang up the phone, wait five minutes and then call 101 to verify or report what has happened.

"You will hear a pre-recorded operator message at the start of your call – if not, hang up again and use a different phone if possible.

“People can feel foolish and vulnerable if they fall for a courier fraud, but the fault always lies with the criminals exploiting people’s willingness to do the right thing.

"If you or someone you know has been targeted in this way, please report it to police on 101, or contact Action Fraud.”

Report online at www.northants.police.uk/RO or www.actionfraud.police.uk/