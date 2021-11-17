Wellingborough thug admits TWELVE assaults on police officers

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A Wellingborough man has been remanded in custody after admitting 20 offences - including 12 assaults on police officers.

Matthew Morley, 25, pleaded guilty to all charges facing him when he appeared before magistrates in Northampton on Monday (November 15), over incidents in September and November 2021.

Morley, of Kestrel Lane, had been charged with assault by beating against four police officers after an incident in Rushden on September 6.

In relation to another incident on September 26, he assaulted three people, caused criminal damage to a car, assaulted five police officers, and was in possession of a bladed article, again in Rushden.

On November 13 he caused criminal damage to two cars and assaulted a further three police officers during an incident in Station Road, Rushden.