Wellingborough thief caught stealing vibrators stabbed shopper who challenged him
On August 30, 2023, Brandon Peter Spencer, 26, was caught stealing vibrators from Tesco in Gordon Road, Wellingborough by store staff.
A shopper in the store who saw this happen went to confront Spencer as he left the store, only to end up being stabbed in the hip with a weapon believed to be a screwdriver.
The man was taken to University Hospital Coventry where his injury was thankfully found to not be serious.
An investigation was launched by Northamptonshire Police, which swiftly saw Spencer identified as the suspect.
On the evening of September 3, he was arrested and went on to be charged with one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, and one count of theft from a shop.
He was also charged with 13 other shop thefts carried out between June 4 and September 3, 2023, involving the theft of goods worth more than £750 from supermarkets and convenience stores across Wellingborough, Finedon and Corby.
Having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing, on Tuesday, May 7, at Northampton Crown Court Spencer was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment for the stabbing and given a consecutive two-month sentence for the theft of the vibrators.
Spencer, of no fixed address, was also given concurrent sentences for the other 13 admitted theft offences, making a total sentence of 18 months.
Speaking afterwards, Detective Sergeant Nichola Sanderson of CID North said: “I’m really pleased to see Brandon Spencer receive a custodial sentence – he knowingly went out armed to commit crime and his recourse to violence when challenged demonstrates his recklessness and the risk he poses to others.
“Thankfully the victim was not seriously injured – but Brandon Spencer couldn’t know that when he lashed out with a weapon.
"We take violent offending very seriously and will always do all we can to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”
Sergeant Sharan Wildman of the force’s retail crime team, which investigated Spencer’s shoplifting, added: “Brandon Spencer is well-known to the retailers of Wellingborough and beyond, and I am sure they will be thrilled to hear he has been jailed.
“Shoplifting is a serious issue for businesses of all sizes, and store staff should not have to work in fear or expectation of threats or violence from criminals while they are simply trying to do their jobs.
“Our team works closely with shops across the county to gather the evidence needed to pursue and convict repeat offenders, and I’m really pleased we could dovetail our investigations into Spencer with colleagues elsewhere in the Force to ensure he had no choice but to admit to his crimes.”