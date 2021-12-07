Wellingborough shop worker kicked and punched in racist attack
Police have launched an investigation
A Wellingborough shop worker was kicked, punched and had bottles of drink thrown over him in a shocking racist attack.
The man was working in Little Europe in Midland Road when a group of young people entered the store between 6.10pm and 7.10pm on Wednesday, November 24.
He tried to challenge them when they attempted to leave without paying for their items.
But the group began shouting racist remarks at him before one girl in the group kicked and punched him multiple times.
During the incident bottles of drink from the shop were also opened and thrown over the staff member.
A police spokesman said: "Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101."