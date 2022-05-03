Wellingborough sex offender jailed after breaching ban by chatting to girls at shopping centre

A Wellingborough sex offender who was banned from contacting anyone under 16 has been jailed after chatting to girls at the Swansgate Shopping Centre.

Bradley Coulson, 21, was given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) on July 7, 2020, after Northamptonshire Police brought a civil case against him because of concerns about his behaviour.

He was forced to abide by a number of conditions, including having no contact with anyone under the age of 16.

Bradley Coulson has been jailed

Breaching the terms of a SHPO is a criminal offence which is punishable by prison – and almost 18 months on he was arrested for doing just that.

On the afternoon of November 7 last year he was spotted speaking to a group of girls aged between 11 and 13 at the town’s Swansgate Shopping Centre.

Coulson pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching his SHPO and was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court last week (April 29) to one year and six months in prison.

PC Andy Glover from Northamptonshire Police’s MOSOVO team said: “We take the management of sex offenders extremely seriously in this force – they are very closely monitored and any breaches are dealt with swiftly.

“If a breach is identified there are no second chances and just like Bradley Coulson offenders will be sent to prison.

“I hope this case demonstrates our commitment to keeping the public of Northamptonshire safe and to bringing sex offenders to justice.”