Wellingborough pervert encouraged children to perform sex acts in online chatrooms

A pervert who used online chatrooms to encourage children to perform sex acts has been put behind bars.

Stephen Parker, previously of Wellingborough, was caught out after Northamptonshire Police’s online child abuse investigation unit received intelligence that he was in possession of indecent images of children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His electronic devices were seized in 2019 when police raided the 54-year-old’s home address.

Stephen Parker

Once these were investigated, Parker was found to have been using online video chatrooms where he would commit a sexual act in front of children and encourage them to do the same.

He was subsequently charged with 16 offences, including making indecent images of children and causing/inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. Having pleaded guilty to all counts he was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court to five years in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Adam Brooks, who led the investigation, said: “Like many child sex offenders, Stephen Parker thought that sitting in the confines of his home address was a safe haven for him to talk to children online and engage in online sexual abuse. However as this investigation demonstrates, this isn’t the case, and we will continue to act on intelligence received about a person’s online activity, regardless of where they are.