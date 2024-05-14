Registered sex offender Nicholas Waters, previously of Wellingborough, wasn’t allowed to delete his internet history as part of strict conditions set out in a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO). The 39-year-old would be visited by Northamptonshire Police regularly and unexpectedly so they could ensure he was abiding by his conditions. But when officers visited on the morning of March 8, 2023, Waters was found to have installed software on his laptop which automatically deleted files and was also using “incognito mode” when he browsed the internet, allowing him to keep his search history private. As a result, he was charged with two counts of breaching a SHPO and he pleaded guilty to both offences. Last week at Northampton Crown Court he was sentenced to two years and two months in prison. Lead investigator PC Mark Edkins from Northamptonshire Police’s MOSOVO team said: “I am pleased that Nicholas Waters has been sent to prison for breaching this order as it demonstrates the seriousness with which the police and the courts take offences such as this. “At Northamptonshire Police, there is no ‘benefit of the doubt’ or second chances when it comes to these orders. We take a zero-tolerance approach and seek to ensure all breaches are swiftly put before the courts. “I hope this case provides reassurance to our communities in Northamptonshire and I know that we will continue working hard to ensure more people like Waters are jailed.”