Wellingborough murder victim named locally

A 16-year-old boy who was killed in Wellingborough last night (Thursday) has been named locally.

Dylan Holliday, a former Weavers Academy pupil, died after he was stabbed in Brooke Close on the Queensway estate at about 5.45pm.

Flowers have also been placed at the scene this morning with Shelley Road closed in both directions and a cordon in place around an underpass linking the road with Park Farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene.

One eyewitness said there had been a 'war between kids with knives' in the area.

They said: "I have lived here for 13 years and it's getting worse.

"It's not the first time [an incident] has happened."

An 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys were arrested last night on suspicion of murder all three remain in police custody at this time.

A cordon is in place.

A 15-year-old who was also stabbed during the incident was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “This investigation is moving at a fast pace and I am absolutely determined to bring those that did this to justice.

“For a 16-year-old boy to lose his life in any circumstances is tragic but to have it taken away in this manner is unbelievably sad. Specialist officers are supporting his family at this time and they have asked for privacy while they attempt to come to term with what has happened.

“Three arrests were quickly made last night but I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and speak to us.

“Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in Wellingborough today to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”