Wellingborough man wanted after skipping court date
Call 101 if you know where he is
By Sam Wildman
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 1:15pm
A Wellingborough man is wanted on a warrant more than 12 months after skipping his court date.
Patrick Maddix, 54, was charged with two counts of possession of a class A drug on November 6, 2021.
He was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 10, 2021, but didn’t turn up.
Anyone who has seen Maddix or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.